Update: Drew Sample injured knee during Bengals training camp practice

Update: Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample suffered a knee injury Thurdsay during training camp practice.

Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway said Sample was in a knee brace Friday in the locker room. The knee injury is not expected end Sample's season. Head coach Zac Taylor said Sample "probably dodged a pretty big bullet."

Sample, the best blocking tight end on Cincinnati's roster, is in his fourth season with the team.

Original story: Drew Sample, entering his fourth season as a tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals, was carted off the field during a training camp practice drill Thursday.

Trainers appeared to examine Sample's lower leg before he left in the cart.

From The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway via Twitter:

A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2019, Sample, 26, played in all 17 regular-season games and four playoff games last season. He finished the regular season with 11 catches for 81 receiving yards.

In 2020, Sample had 40 receptions for 349 yards with a touchdown in 16 games. He hasn't missed a game since his rookie season of 2019.

This story will be updated.

