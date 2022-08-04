Minneapolis City Council approves Hennepin Avenue redesign plan layout

Read on www.kare11.com
Hennepin Avenue redesign plan goes to final vote Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin Avenue redesign plan through parts of south Minneapolis will come before the city council for a final vote Thursday, after months of debate about how to balance the needs of business owners, residents, transit riders and bicyclists. After Mayor Jacob Frey initially vetoed a council...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
camdennews.org
Blue Line Extension Route is set
The METRO Blue Line Extension officially has a new route after the Hennepin County Board and Metropolitan Council voted to adopt the revised route modification in June. These actions allow project leaders to move forward on this important transit project by continuing environmental, design, engineering and anti-displacement activities in preparation for the eventual full funding grant agreement application to the Federal Transit Administration.
Minneapolis City Council confirms Dr. Cedric Alexander as first community safety commissioner
The Minneapolis City Council confirmed Dr. Cedric Alexander for the city's first community safety commissioner Thursday. Alexander will begin his new role on Monday, Aug. 8, the city said in a statement. Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Alexander for the role back in July, which was created to transform policing and...
'Bear Tracks,' MnDOT's new automated shuttle project launches in White Bear Lake
ST PAUL, Minn. — You may have heard of self-driving cars, but what about a self-driving shuttle bus?. In White Bear Lake, a new low-speed, electric, driverless shuttle called "Bear Tracks" will begin operation Monday. The new operation is the "second of three planned connected and automated vehicle demonstration...
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Why aren't manholes flush with the street?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Almost every day we hit a bump in the road, literally,Sometimes it's a pothole. Other times it's a manhole cover a few inches below the pavement.Bruce from Eden Prairie asked: Why aren't manholes flush with the street? Good Question. Heather Brown spoke with Kevin Danen, a sewer operations engineer with the city of Minneapolis.He says those 205-pound covers are where they are for two reasons: so traffic doesn't run over them, and so they can be easily accessed with equipment. But there's also a third reason: homeowners are responsible for their sewer line to the...
Historic steps taken to improve public safety in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Thursday, the city of Minneapolis made two big moves toward improving public safety. Both are in hopes of rebuilding trust and relationships with the community.In the morning, council members approved the city's first community safety commissioner, Dr. Cedric Alexander. He will oversee police, fire, 911 and emergency management and violence prevention programs. The goal for this position will be to streamline communications between departments.Around the same time Dr. Alexander was approved by the council, a merged group of community members and Minneapolis police officers celebrated as a legal agreement, or memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Interim...
Lightning sparks multiple fires across Twin Cities metro
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Saturday morning storms brought heavy rain and lightning to many regions of the state.In St. Paul, fire officials say lightning is likely the cause of a natural gas fire in the street near Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street around 10:30 a.m. Large flames were seen in the street at fire crews allowed the blaze to burn until Xcel Energy crews arrived and shut off the gas. Nearby homes were evacuated, but officials said there was no damage.In Minnetonka, firefighters are continuing a busy week of calls."We started rolling in with calls for downed trees, power lines wires...
Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night, which involved a gun that was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building next door.It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue.Police officers responding to the reported shooting found a victim in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside his apartment. Officers provided treatment until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The victim died at the hospital. A man was taken into...
mprnews.org
A first-of-its kind affordable housing complex with childcare center breaks ground
A new affordable 120-unit housing complex with a childcare center on the ground floor began construction this week in St. Louis Park. The developers of the Rise on 7 project, CommonBond Communities, hope it can eventually serve 400 residents and up to 60 children in its early learning center. Homeownership...
mspmag.com
Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast
Rest and rejuvenate in the comfortable accommodations at Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast. Whether staying for a business stopover, family getaway, or weekend trip, the hotel is ideal for any type of traveler. From the Owner. At Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast, we focus on the details that...
KIMT
Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
Gun violence persists in north Minneapolis as advocates push back
MINNEAPOLIS – While the auditorium at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis is a common place for messages to be shared, the roughly 150 people there Saturday evening got a different kind of sermon – centered on preventing community violence.The event, put on in part by the Twin Cities-based 'Man Up Club', focused on reaching young people through the message of the gospel."I hope that this would be a movement that would move young people toward empowerment, toward faith, that young people would step up," said Man Up Club founder Korey Dean.Dean founded the club in 2012, and in the years...
Three charged in Brooklyn Center street racing incident
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Three people face charges stemming from a late-April street racing incident in Brooklyn Center, following a recent crackdown by the State Patrol and Minneapolis Police Department.Charging documents say that around 11 p.m. on April 23, Evandro Ballarini Dos Santos, 35, was driving a Dodge Caravan that zoomed and spun in the intersection at Shingle Creek Boulevard and Summit Drive. Three passengers, including Dos Santos' 13-year-old son, were hanging out the window.At one point, the car whipped close to a group of spectators, charges state. The two adult passengers in the car - Ayyoob Dawood Abdus-Salam and Isac...
Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues city over resignation
The former police chief of Brooklyn Center is suing the city, claiming he was forced to resign after an officer shot and killed Daunte Wright. Tim Gannon alleges in the lawsuit that he resigned after the city council moved to oust him for not immediately firing former officer Kim Potter. A motion by the council came after it held several meetings.
New in North Loop: Guacaya Bistreaux
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There's a great new addition to the Minneapolis dining scene, bringing flavors from the Caribbean and New Orleans to the North Loop. Pedro Wolcott, Owner and Chef of Guacaya Bistro, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe:. Ceviche Recipe. 16 oz red snapper,...
Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent
MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
South Washington Co. School District officials seek $462.6M bond
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Next Tuesday in Minnesota's Primary Election, South Washington County Schools will ask voters to consider approving a $462.6 million bond. The money would allow the district to move forward with a large set of construction projects designed to address growing student enrollment. The challenges that...
