Thackerville, OK

Second man arrested following deadly dispensary shooting

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a second man has been arrested in connection to a July attempted medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.

Just after 8 p.m. on August 3, 2022, Special Agents from the OSBI took 18-year-old Austin Pate into custody at his home in Calera and took him to the Durant Police Department for questioning.

He was then taken into custody by agents and booked into the Bryan County Jail. OSBI officials say he is currently awaiting extradition to Love County.

Pate will be facing charges of Murder, Conspiracy and Robbery.

OSBI investigating after attempted robbery at dispensary turns deadly

Pate is the second man to be arrested in connection to the robbery.

Clarence Hill was arrested at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Sherman, Texas.

Hill is also facing charges of Murder, Conspiracy and Robbery upon his extradition back to Love County.

According to the OSBI, Hill was one of the two men who forcibly entered Border Buds on U.S. Highway 77 and indicated they wanted money and marijuana.

The second male showed the clerk his gun and the clerk informed both men he was also armed.

Investigators say the armed robber then shot at the clerk who returned fire, hitting the robber and killing him.

Second attempted robber arrested following deadly dispensary shooting

OSBI officials say Hill took off after being shot in the foot during the incident.

No details were provided on Pate’s involvement in this incident.

The Medical Examiner’s office continues the process of positively identifying the deceased robber.

