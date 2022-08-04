Congressman Johnson offers small business owners some insight

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Small business owners in Jefferson County got the chance to hear from Congressman Bill Johnson Thursday.

He was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business lunch at Franciscan.

NFIB is made up of 21,000 small independently owned business members in Ohio.

The Congressman offered insight into the latest from Washington D.C. on rapid inflation, oil prices, rising interest rates, and other topics.

“The more I know about the challenges that they face the more prepared I am and informed I am when I go back to Washington to vote on legislation that will address the challenges.” Congressman Bill Johnson – R-Marietta

Congressman Johnson was a former small business owner himself and he says he wants to help in any way he can.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.