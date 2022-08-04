ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

HBO’s Gilded Age on location in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august. The...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Lifestyle
WSBS

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
SCOTIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
Q 105.7

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Park Street#Construction Company#Food Drink#Doc S Restaurant#Miller Mechanical#Millers#Park Elm
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Saratoga Springs Restaurants | Best Places to Dine in New York’s Spa City

If you’re visiting Saratoga Springs, New York, this year, you might be looking for “Health, History, Horses” – after all, that’s our slogan, and we wear it well. Saratoga offers health in many ways, but the healing mineral waters are the most sought after. We also have a plethora of hot spots featuring our rich history everywhere you turn, and one only needs to say the word ‘racetrack’ to experience stories about the oldest organized sporting venue in the country. How about Saratoga Springs restaurants?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY

While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
WRGB

Blaze rips through home in Stony Creek killing 2 pets

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (WRGB) — Warren County firefighters battled a large house fire in Stony Creek on Sunday. Crews were dispatched to 138 Harrisburg Road around noon after bystanders saw smoke coming from the home. The Stony Creek Fire Chief John Thomas tells CBS6 that the day's high temperatures...
STONY CREEK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy