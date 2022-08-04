Read on www.cnyhomepage.com
It’ll be Pac(ked)Man! Schenectady Getting Arcade Bar Restaurant Concept
Schenectady is getting a new restaurant concept. It's called an arcade bar restaurant. It's exactly what you think it is. It takes the old arcade games that you loved when you were a kid and puts them in an atmosphere where you can enjoy some food and drinks in a bar and restaurant setting.
cnyhomepage.com
HBO’s Gilded Age on location in the Capital Region
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august. The...
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
Discovering Saratoga: Business blooms for woman behind flower blankets
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race. For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had […]
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
WNYT
Drowning victim was member of family that owns Stewart’s Shops
Divers recovered a body from Friends Lake in Warren County on Monday morning. Stewart’s Shops says the victim was a member of the Dake Family, which started and owns the chain. The sheriff’s office says they received a call just after 2 p.m. Sunday about a man underwater.
NYS Music
Julie Slick arrives at the Historic Strand Theater in Hudson Falls on August 13
Julie Slick, a virtuoso bassist and composer known for her wide array of unique tones and substantial melodic invention will arrive in Hudson Falls on August 13 for a performance at the historic Strand Theater. Throughout her career, Slick has developed a distinctive voice through international performances and recordings with...
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs hosts emergency council meeting on paying city vendors
The Saratoga Springs City Council held an emergency meeting Saturday to vote on a resolution which would allow the city to pay its vendors. But as Jonathan Hunter found out, there was a disagreement at the meeting about how the city should move forward.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Saratoga Springs Restaurants | Best Places to Dine in New York’s Spa City
If you’re visiting Saratoga Springs, New York, this year, you might be looking for “Health, History, Horses” – after all, that’s our slogan, and we wear it well. Saratoga offers health in many ways, but the healing mineral waters are the most sought after. We also have a plethora of hot spots featuring our rich history everywhere you turn, and one only needs to say the word ‘racetrack’ to experience stories about the oldest organized sporting venue in the country. How about Saratoga Springs restaurants?
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
wamc.org
HBO’s “The Gilded Age” returns for season two filming across the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s “Gilded Age” series continues this month in Albany. Production company officials say several scenes of the second season of the historical drama have been shot so far in Troy and Cohoes, and starting this weekend, shooting for the 1880's period piece heads to Albany.
WRGB
Blaze rips through home in Stony Creek killing 2 pets
STONY CREEK, N.Y. (WRGB) — Warren County firefighters battled a large house fire in Stony Creek on Sunday. Crews were dispatched to 138 Harrisburg Road around noon after bystanders saw smoke coming from the home. The Stony Creek Fire Chief John Thomas tells CBS6 that the day's high temperatures...
