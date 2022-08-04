ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T

If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train. You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.
BRAINTREE, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
NECN

House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe

Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
STOUGHTON, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody

Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
NECN

7 People Injured After Firework Misfires into Crowd in Cumberland, RI

Three adults and four children were sent to the hospital after a firework misfired during a town festival in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday. A firework fired directly into a crowd of people during the packed festival at around 10 p.m., according to WJAR-TV. Members of the crowd say they noticed when they heard a strange popping noise and smelled smoke.
CUMBERLAND, RI
NECN

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
WCVB

City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms

Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms. Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather. The harbormaster's boat was deployed and...
NAHANT, MA
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave

Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Record Temps Recorded Across the Region

Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Firefighters Injured, House Destroyed in Merrimac Fire

Three firefighters were injured battling a fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts that destroyed a house, according to officials. Fire departments from around the region, including the state's wildfire control arrived at a house on Skunk Road in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon to take out a fire that authorities say threatened power lines in the area.
MERRIMAC, MA
NECN

Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

Drowning Person Rescued From Pond in Medford, Mass.

State and local police rescued a person who was struggling in the water in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" at Wrights Pond around 11:30 a.m. State police said the person was alive when they were pulled from the water, but...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over

Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH

