Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO