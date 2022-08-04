ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
NBC Sports

Steph unveils Curry 10s with adorable help from Riley

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Steph Curry unofficially unveiled the Curry 10 to help celebrate his daughter Riley's 10th birthday (Riley's actual birthday was July 19). For context, Riley helped Steph choose Under Armour when he was a sneaker free agent back in 2013, despite being courted by Nike and Adidas. It only makes sense for Riley to be one of the first people to see the Curry 10 aside from Steph himself.
