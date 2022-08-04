Jo Koy Excited About New ‘Easter Sunday' Movie Featuring A Filipino Cast

Read on www.necn.com
‘Spy Kids’: DJ Cotrona Joins Next Installment For Netflix, Skydance And Spyglass
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: DJ Cotrona, who starred in the TV adaptation of Dusk Till Dawn, is set to reunite with Robert Rodriguez in the Netflix, Skydance and Spyglass Spy Kids sequel. He is set to join Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson in the latest installment with Rodriguez directing, writing and producing the film. Racer Max will co-write the pic. The film marks Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix following the success of the 2020 family action film We Can Be Heroes. This latest Spy Kids chapter is set after the children of the world’s greatest...
John Travolta Mourns ‘Grease’ Love Olivia Newton-John After Passing: ‘Forever Your Danny’
They’ll forever be known as Danny and Sandy by generations of fans who loved the movie musical, Grease. Sadly, the pair, who were as close in real life as they were on screen, will never be together again, as Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 after a 30 year battle with cancer. After the news of her passing, John Travolta paid tribute to his friend with a sweet, yet sad message.
Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title
“Hold me closer, tiny dancer.” Elton John and Britney Spears’ rumored remake of John’s “Tiny Dancer” officially has a title, “Hold Me Closer,” borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. “Hold Me Closer” was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music’s Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Won't Have...
I have cerebral palsy and am grateful Beyoncé and Lizzo changed their lyrics. I'm still frustrated we hold Black artists to higher standards.
The author opens up about her gratitude to Beyoncé and Lizzo for changing ableist lyrics and her frustration over the standards society holds them to.
Netflix series "Street Food: USA" showcases Miami eats
Miami's diverse food scene is highlighted in a new Netflix series exploring popular street food in cities across the country. Episode 6 of "Street Food: USA" takes your taste buds on a tour of Miami — from Cuban ventanitas to a Miami Gardens chef whose homemade souse stew saved his life.
