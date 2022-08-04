Read on patagoniaregionaltimes.org
New Program Manager to join CHOP
Local affordable housing nonprofit Community Homes of Patagonia, Inc. (CHOP) is pleased to announce the hiring of Elvia Gallaher as part-time Program Manager, the organization’s initial staff employee. Elvia most recently retired from the position of fourth-grade teacher at Patagonia Elementary School. She has been hired to work with...
PRT Welcomes New Staff Members
The PRT is pleased to introduce our two newest staff members. Both Jay Babcock and Patrick O’Neal came on board this spring. Jay Babcock, our new administrative assistant, brings to the PRT his wealth of experience as a writer, editor and publisher. His first major tasks for the PRT...
A Big Win for the PRT
The PRT is excited to announce that we have received a $20,000 ‘Sustainable Publishing Solutions’ grant from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. This grant program is designed to help newsrooms develop and upgrade their digital platforms. In addition to the funding, the PRT will be able to participate in training sessions for utilizing business and audience development tools.
Brothers Partner With Goats to Prevent Fires
“Why chase a fire when you can prevent one?” This is the mantra of Michael and Dan McGuire, owners of Fire Prevention Specialists. The company, which is licensed and bonded, works with homeowners to create defensible space to mitigate the effects of wildfire. A Chicago native and former Chicago...
Recycling Group Weighs Actions
Having convinced Recyclops to bring its subscription curbside recycling service to Patagonia and having sponsored monthly collections of cardboard and glass, the Patagonia Recycling Task Force now faces some tough decisions about how best to advance recycling opportunities in Eastern Santa Cruz County. Chief among these decisions is whether to...
Rotary News
As the school year came to a close the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER) paid tribute in May to the Patagonia High School Student of the Month, Oscar Gomez (Shop/Automotive), who was also awarded a $100 cash award. MER was then honored to attend the Elgin and Patagonia Middle School 8th grade graduations, recognizing three students from each school, with the winners also receiving a $100 cash award from the Club. The honorees from Patagonia Middle School were Dolores “Lola” Duerkop (Citizenship), Emma Lewton (Scholarship), and Brianna Majalca (Leadership). Elgin School honorees were Lenin Albarran (Citizenship), Riley Campbell (Student Athlete), and Sage Beal (Academics). MER also awarded a two-year Scholarship ($1,000 each year) to graduating Patagonia High School Senior Tavania Padilla, who plans on studying nursing at the University of New Mexico. Congratulations to all the graduates and award winners!
Beyond Locals Vs. Tourists
The title of Stephen Williams’ fascinating PRT essay of June 2, 2022, sounds a relevant clarion: “Don’t Push Locals Aside in the Quest for Tourist Money.” It might stop anyone in mid-stride, especially those looking to develop a resort in Patagonia. But is his an accurate dichotomy?
Bob Bergier Painting Goes to Patagonia Museum Raffle Winner
Perin McNelis (above) holds the painting of Sonoita Creek by Bob Bergier that she won in the recent raffle held by the Patagonia Museum. Bergier’s painting was part of an exhibit of his work held at the museum this spring. The raffle was a fundraiser for the museum’s student docent scholarship program.
Museum Hosts Youth Art Exhibit
The Patagonia Museum was filled with the sounds of excited children and their families on June 30. The attendees had come to celebrate the opening of an exhibit showcasing the artwork of the 30 campers who had attended the Patagonia Creative Arts Association Summer Art Camp. The central hall of...
Join Patagonia Community Emergency Response Team
We assist emergency personnel in Patagonia when needed. Join us at one of our meetings on the first Wednesday of the month and find out more about Patagonia CERT. Email msm85624@gmail.com to let Marilyn know you want to come to a meeting. Potential CERT members receive free training (usually on...
Glimpses Into Our Past: The Elgin Book Circle
In 1921 five Rain Valley and Elgin women – Cora Everhart, Edith Ferris, Katherine Klene, Edith Roath, and Ida Turney – took a picnic supper to the “Northcraft Grove” [also called The Cottonwoods] south of Patagonia to discuss creating an organization that would purchase, share, and discuss books.
Food Insecurity a Pervasive Problem in Eastern SCC
“Our area is commonly known as a food desert,” said Jim Staudacher, President of East Santa Cruz County Community Food Bank, referring to the lack of easy and affordable access to healthy foods in the county. Although, according to azfoodbanks.org, Arizona is the third largest producer of vegetables and...
Garden Guides: Troublesome Tomatoes
I have been hearing about many tomato problems this past month. A lot of growth but no fruit, stunted growth, wilting, curling leaves, bugs and beetles eating foliage, tomato hornworms, cracks, and blossom end rot. Last year was an epic tomato year for many, but not every year will be an epic tomato year.
Biscuits for Breakfast in Sonoita
Butter My Biscuit, which recently opened in Sonoita, is open for breakfast or brunch daily from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located across from the Sonoita-Elgin Fire Station, the eatery seats 24 people inside, plus ten outside on the covered patio overlooking the Santa Rita Mountains. Takeout is also available. Catering can be arranged, and there is a large patio with an outdoor fireplace for parties.
Peep Squeaks Go Birding
The Sonoita Peep Squeaks raised over $3,000 during the Tucson Audubon Society’s 2022 Birdathon. The team members were between three and 11 years old and included Celine Schlappy, Anderson Porter, Rosier Peake, Cameron Peake, Miranda Cass, McKenna Cass, Maximus Stephens, Axel Stephens, and Audrey Stephens. Adult leaders were Katherine Cudney and Cami Schlappy.
State Revokes Grazing Permit Along Sonoita Creek
On July 27, the Arizona State Land Department cancelled a long-held Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) issued to a local rancher at Patagonia Lake. Oro Blanco Ranch, owned by Robert Noon, which held a grazing permit on the state trust land, lost the permit, “for failing to use the lease as authorized under the terms of the lease,” according to Bill Fathauer, State Land Department Policy and Communications Manager.
Town Council Notes
The Mayor and Council approved and Council approved the final draft of the Flood and Flow Committee’s powers and duties. Mayor and Council adopted a resolution designating Ron Robinson as the Chief Fiscal Officer for the purpose of submission of the Fiscal Year 2023 Expenditure Limitation Report to the Arizona Auditor General.
Let’s Go Get Stones: The Road to Chalcanthite
Early July is a good time to explore Middlemarch Mine on Middlemarch Road in the Dragoon Mountains. A march was defined, in medieval Europe anyway, as a borderland, distinct from a country’s heartland by geography and governance. Marches were established by kings and queens to form buffer zones. The title Marquis is derived from these areas.
ADEQ Failing to Protect Our Aquifers
To avoid flooding of mine tunnels at the Hermosa Project, Arizona Mining Inc. (AMI), a subsidiary of South32, plans to “dewater” the Patagonia Mountains at an estimated rate of 4,500 gallons per minute. To protect any downstream aquifers from being loaded with pollutants that exceed Arizona Dept. of Environmental Quality’s (ADEQ) Aquifer Water Quality Standards (AWQS), ADEQ granted an Aquifer Protection Permit (APP) to discharge treated effluents into Harshaw Creek.
Angel Wings Makes Donation to PYEC
Angel Wings Gift and Thrift Shop has begun donating a portion of their quarterly sales to selected local nonprofits. Mimi Witt and Fran Garcia, two Angel Wings volunteers, were pleased to present a check to Anna Coleman from the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center on July 1, for the outstanding work she has provided to the community.
