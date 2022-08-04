As the school year came to a close the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER) paid tribute in May to the Patagonia High School Student of the Month, Oscar Gomez (Shop/Automotive), who was also awarded a $100 cash award. MER was then honored to attend the Elgin and Patagonia Middle School 8th grade graduations, recognizing three students from each school, with the winners also receiving a $100 cash award from the Club. The honorees from Patagonia Middle School were Dolores “Lola” Duerkop (Citizenship), Emma Lewton (Scholarship), and Brianna Majalca (Leadership). Elgin School honorees were Lenin Albarran (Citizenship), Riley Campbell (Student Athlete), and Sage Beal (Academics). MER also awarded a two-year Scholarship ($1,000 each year) to graduating Patagonia High School Senior Tavania Padilla, who plans on studying nursing at the University of New Mexico. Congratulations to all the graduates and award winners!

PATAGONIA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO