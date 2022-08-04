ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
ScienceAlert

Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say

Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reef#Coral Bleaching#The Great Barrier Reef#Reefs#Usa Today#Npr#Hill#Abc News
natureworldnews.com

Extinct Pathogen From Thousands of Years Ago Plagued the Ancient Civilizations

Several Bronze Age empires throughout the Eastern Mediterranean experienced a dramatic swing for the worst at the exact same moment thousands of years ago. Both the Old Dynasty of Egypt as well as the Akkadian Dynasty fell, and the result was growing public socioeconomic upheaval throughout the Ancient Near Eastern region and the Aegean, shown as dwindling populaces, devastation, diminished commerce, as well as profound increasing globalization.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Is polio starting to spread in New York?

Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

These baboons borrowed a third of their genes from their cousins

New genetic analyses of wild baboons in southern Kenya reveals that most of them carry traces of hybridization in their DNA. As a result of interbreeding, about a third of their genetic makeup consists of genes from another, closely-related species. The study took place in a region near Kenya's Amboseli...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

A Japanese sailor was attacked Monday in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Radio New Zealand reported that the victim was part of a Japanese navy media team and that he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries. The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Radio New Zealand spoke with medics who said the sailor would require stitches...
MILITARY
One Green Planet

The UN Warns Two Largest Water Reservoirs in United States ‘Dangerously Low’

The United Nations has warned that the two largest water reservoirs in the United States are down to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the State’s largest reservoirs, have become so low that they are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status,” which is the point at which the water levels drop so low that the downstream flow halts. When the reservoirs do not have this flow, things like hydroelectric power can’t work, which threatens the electricity supply for millions of people in the region, according to the UN.
ARIZONA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Shocking images show shrinking reservoir levels under half of its capacity

Shocking images show a shrinking reservoir less than half full as a result of the UK's staggering heatwave. With no rain in sight, the drone shots reveal Burrator water reservoir in Devon, which is drying up with water levels currently at just 44%. Last month temperatures hit 40.2 degrees Celsius...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy