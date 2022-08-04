Read on www.deseret.com
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
When did humans settle in North America? 20,000 years before we once thought, study says
Common belief was that humans first settled in North America about 16,000 years ago. New research suggests that might not be true.
Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say
Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
Locals Are Sharing The "Good" And "Normal" Things Tourists Need To Stop Doing
"ALWAYS remove your shoes when entering someone's house. It is disrespectful and dirty."
natureworldnews.com
Extinct Pathogen From Thousands of Years Ago Plagued the Ancient Civilizations
Several Bronze Age empires throughout the Eastern Mediterranean experienced a dramatic swing for the worst at the exact same moment thousands of years ago. Both the Old Dynasty of Egypt as well as the Akkadian Dynasty fell, and the result was growing public socioeconomic upheaval throughout the Ancient Near Eastern region and the Aegean, shown as dwindling populaces, devastation, diminished commerce, as well as profound increasing globalization.
deseret.com
Is polio starting to spread in New York?
Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
digg.com
Here's A Recreation Of Transair Flight 810 When All Of Their Engines Failed Flying Over The Pacific Ocean
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Five Modern Technologies 'The Jetsons' Accurately Predicted 60 Years Ago. PC Magazine rounded up some current technologies Hanna-Barbera accurately anticipated when the show was created in 1962. They knew what they were doing, those writers.
‘Change is coming’: Meet the Englishman prepping for climate apocalypse in an old German barracks
Ben Green doesn’t have to worry that Vladimir Putin might cut off Europe’s gas this winter, fret about a seasonal revival of Covid-19, or panic about a looming global food crisis. Green weaned himself off gas when he purchased the five-hectare (12-acre) grounds of a derelict East German...
Phys.org
These baboons borrowed a third of their genes from their cousins
New genetic analyses of wild baboons in southern Kenya reveals that most of them carry traces of hybridization in their DNA. As a result of interbreeding, about a third of their genetic makeup consists of genes from another, closely-related species. The study took place in a region near Kenya's Amboseli...
Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service
A Japanese sailor was attacked Monday in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Radio New Zealand reported that the victim was part of a Japanese navy media team and that he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries. The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Radio New Zealand spoke with medics who said the sailor would require stitches...
deseret.com
Fourth set of human remains discovered in Lake Mead as water levels reach unprecedented lows
As Lake Mead continues to shrink, human remains have been discovered for the fourth time since May. National Park Service rangers received a call reporting human skeletal remains on Saturday morning at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to a National Park Service press release. The...
One Green Planet
The UN Warns Two Largest Water Reservoirs in United States ‘Dangerously Low’
The United Nations has warned that the two largest water reservoirs in the United States are down to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the State’s largest reservoirs, have become so low that they are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status,” which is the point at which the water levels drop so low that the downstream flow halts. When the reservoirs do not have this flow, things like hydroelectric power can’t work, which threatens the electricity supply for millions of people in the region, according to the UN.
IFLScience
Fritz Haber: The Nobel Prize-Winning Terrible Human Being Who Saved Half Of Humanity
Without the innovations of one Nobel Prize-winning scientist, about half of the world's population would not be alive. So why aren't we celebrating Fritz Haber day every year? Well, to put it bluntly, it's because he was also something of a terrible human being. The good. Fritz Haber, born in...
deseret.com
Utah-based Lions Not Sheep apparel company fined for swapping ‘Made in China’ tags for ‘Made in USA’
A Utah-based apparel company known for its inflammatory T-shirts that often espouse pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump messages was ordered to pay a hefty fine by the Federal Trade Commission for falsely claiming some its products were made entirely in the U.S. Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen were...
Robert Drewe on finding Australia’s child phenomenon: ‘I thought, “Why hasn’t anyone heard of him?”’
While writing his new novel, the acclaimed author suffered unimaginable grief. But he found ‘strange comfort’ in imagining the life of a long-lost boy wonder
buckinghamshirelive.com
Shocking images show shrinking reservoir levels under half of its capacity
Shocking images show a shrinking reservoir less than half full as a result of the UK's staggering heatwave. With no rain in sight, the drone shots reveal Burrator water reservoir in Devon, which is drying up with water levels currently at just 44%. Last month temperatures hit 40.2 degrees Celsius...
