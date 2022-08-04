Father killed, son injured in fiery attack on a Sunnyside home, suspects at large

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — One man was killed and another was wounded when unknown suspect(s) allegedly tried to light their house on fire and shot it up instead when it wouldn’t fully ignite. Yakima County investigators are trying to figure out whether this attack was related to a drive-by that left the surviving victim with a gunshot wound. a day earlier.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home on the 900-block of S Lester Rd for reports of a house fire. While they were on their way, another caller told them that people were shooting at the house.

When they arrived, deputies found a dead man in the front yard along with another injured man. First responders provided medical attention to the victim before he was transported to the hospital for further care. When processing the crime scene and searching for clues, detectives confirmed that no one else was hurt.

The late victim was identified as a 60-year-old Outlook man named Jose Martiniano Rodriguez. The surviving victim was his son, Yakima County officials say.

One day earlier, the son was struck in a drive-by shooting. Yakima County investigators are unsure whether the same suspects were involved in this attack.

It’s unclear whether there was one or several people responsible, but Yakima County investigators found that the suspect(s) tried and failed to light the house on fire. When they gave up, they allegedly began shooting at the home.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jesus Arreguin by phone at (509) 574-2565, or by email at jesus.arreguin@co.yakima.wa.us, or by submitting a tip online (click here).

