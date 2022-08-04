ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce They’re Expecting, 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss

By @IndiaMonee
MAJIC 102.1
MAJIC 102.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxhNn_0h56EdkS00

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting to bring another baby into the world!

Teigen shared on Instagram that she was undergoing IVF to conceive their fourth child together. After the recent pregnancy loss of their son Jack in 2020, Teigen expressed she was nervous to be pregnant again in her post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she expressed in the post. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The couple has two children together, daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

SEE: After Recent Backlash, Chrissy Teigen Deactivates Her Twitter Account

SEE: Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo To Remember Child She Lost

SEE: John Legend &amp; Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Before it was cool or safe, Olivia Newton-John was a queer icon and ally

An early memory I have is staring into giant blue eyes. They were Olivia Newton-John's eyes, rimmed in liner, on the cover of her 1975 album "Have You Never Been Mellow," a staple on my parents' record player, along with Peter, Paul and Mary, and John Denver. I saw those eyes again — and again and again — in "Grease" (1978), a film my little sister and I begged to watch and re-watch, perhaps initially due to the animated title sequence.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
John Legend
Reality Tea

Leah McSweeney Denies Getting Fired From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Over Poop Incident

Throwing more than just ticki torches? It was recently alleged that Leah McSweeney was fired for throwing excrement at a cast mate while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The Real Housewives of New York alum denied the rumor, but let’s face it, Leah is so unpredictable that some fans believed this story to be […] The post Leah McSweeney Denies Getting Fired From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Over Poop Incident appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
MAJIC 102.1

MAJIC 102.1

175
Followers
312
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The People's Station

 https://myhoustonmajic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy