Peoria, IL

Bargaining between Peoria Public Schools, the teachers union has broken down

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
 4 days ago

PEORIA – Negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and its teachers union have broken down, and the union has requested the help of a federal mediator.

The Peoria Federation of Teachers union issued a news release detailing some of the issues that led to the breakdown after the last bargaining session on Aug. 2.

Leaders of the teachers union said they are pushing proposals that will better the school district and the city, including a substantial raise for members, but the district is apparently not prepared to give raises.

Union leadership is also upset that Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat has only attended one of the 19 bargaining sessions, and that the district doesn’t allow school board members to attend bargaining sessions, claiming that this shows the district doesn’t value its union members.

In addition, union leaders said they are planning to file unfair labor practices because the district has already begun implementing bargaining proposals the union hasn’t agreed on.

Peoria Public Schools declined to comment on pending negotiations.

The district and the union have held meetings throughout the summer for a contract, which expired June 30. The teachers began the school year Aug. 3 without a contract.

