‘It’s a stacked bill’: Dirt Sucker, Penny Auction, Brain Sweat, Prowler playing downtown after Casper Art Walk

CASPER, Wyo. — Consumers continue to see falling gas prices at the pump as the U.S. average has fallen for the eighth consecutive week. The national average on Monday was down 16 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports from across the U.S. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but remains 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO