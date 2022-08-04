‘It’s a stacked bill’: Dirt Sucker, Penny Auction, Brain Sweat, Prowler playing downtown after Casper Art Walk

Read on oilcity.news
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
(PHOTOS) Casper Police Department serves athletes at Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Sports Classic event
CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming held its annual Summer Sports Classic event Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 in Casper, and enjoyed some help from the Casper Police Department. “Your Casper Police Team gettin’ it done feeding our Wyoming Special Olympics athletes at the State Championships here...
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
(PHOTOS) Third annual Hotrods & Harleys car and bike show supports hunting opportunities for disabled vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Car and bike lovers enjoyed the cooler weather Saturday at Hideaway Bar’s annual Hotrods & Harleys show, with all proceeds supporting Wyoming nonprofit Hunting with Heroes. In total, 56 cars and 11 bikes were registered for the event. Several raffles and auctions were held at...
Best Western opens in downtown Casper after renovating former Parkway Plaza space
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel. The hotel opened after renovations of the former Parkway Plaza, 123 West E St. in Casper. The hotel is offering 200 guest rooms, including 22 suites, according to the press release.
PHOTOS: Beautiful Music On Beartrap That Will Get You Grooving
While the morning drive up the mountain was a fogy and uncertain, the weather on the mountain was nothing but spectacular. Day one of the Beartrap Summer Festival was a toe-tapping event. The opening lineup was stellar as usual. The meadow was graced by Wendy Woo, The Queen Bees, Hold The Line, and The Pamlico Sound.
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
National average gas price falls for 8th week; Natrona County sees state’s cheapest gas
CASPER, Wyo. — Consumers continue to see falling gas prices at the pump as the U.S. average has fallen for the eighth consecutive week. The national average on Monday was down 16 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports from across the U.S. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but remains 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.
Commissioners: Estimate of 993.5M barrels of oil in Natrona, Converse Counties exciting, but impact depends on recovery
CASPER, Wyo. — A recently confirmed estimate of more than 993 million barrels of oil under Natrona and Converse Counties is an exciting prospect, but success will depend on how much and how well it can be recovered, Natrona County commissioners said Monday. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited and its...
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Casper to see mostly sunny skies through Wednesday; chance for storms returns Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect several days of mostly clear, sunny skies to begin the week before a chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Thursday through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Monday’s high is expected to reach near...
Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
Natrona County Crime Clips (7/28/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Theft,...
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/5/22–8/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
