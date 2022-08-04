Rockford Scanner™: ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR STRUCK BY DUI DRIVER IN SCOTT’S LAW RELATED CRASH

Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.

