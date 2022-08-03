25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say

Read on www.khou.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire
A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
Furniture delivery driver killed in Fort Worth
A search is underway after a furniture delivery driver was killed in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to NBCDFW, Police say someone tried to steal the delivery truck outside a home on Reed Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder
Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
klif.com
Arlington Police Upgrade Charges to Murder After Man Set on Fire at Gas Station Dies
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The charge against an Arlington woman who is accused of setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month has been upgraded to murder. 24-year-old Breana Johnson is accused of dousing her boyfriend, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle, with gasoline during an argument at a station on East Mayfield Road on July 18th.
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured After Local Armed Robbery
When Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in southwest Fort Worth on Tuesday, they found two gunshot victims: a man and his girlfriend. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man later died. An investigation determined that the suspect and the male victim knew each other....
Dallas police looking for double homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect. Infant Johnson is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police describe Johnson as a 23-year-old black male, about 5'11, weighing approximately 150 lbs. On June 26, Johnson shot and killed Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments that night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4news.com
2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home
DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
Drunk driver arrested after causing crash that injured Fort Worth officer, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth officer is hospitalized after a drunk driver caused him to crash into a tree Wednesday night, police said. At about 11:17 p.m. Aug. 3, the officer was responding to a call to assist another officer who was involved in a foot pursuit of an unrelated suspect.The officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was passing the suspect's vehicle when the suspect failed to yield and instead turned into the front of the officer's patrol vehicle, police said.Police said the impact forced the patrol vehicle to the right, where it exited the roadway and hit a tree—trapping the officer inside. The officer was extracted from the vehicle and then taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition.Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later found by officers a short distance away. An officer from the Driving While Intoxicated Unit determined the driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.The suspect—whose identity has not been released—faces charges of intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.This is an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
Man stabbed near Garland DART station, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in a Dallas Area Rapid Transit parking lot. It happened early Thursday morning at the DART Park and Ride transit center on N. 4th Street, which is across the street from the Downtown Garland DART Station.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Family Seeks Answers After Police Draw Weapons, Detain Teen Mistaken for Reported Suspect
An Arlington family wants answers after police drew their weapons on a teenage boy, mistaking him for a possible suspect. Rykaeem Morris, 16, said he returned home on Monday afternoon and was about to go swimming. He was steps outside of his home. “Right before I could even head to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, named by law enforcement as Ricky Doyle, 25, of Arlington, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
dpdbeat.com
Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. When officers arrived they found an unknown Latin male shot several times inside a parked car. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
dpdbeat.com
Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Dallas Observer
'Excessive Force': Dallas City Marshal Who Slammed Homeless Man Charged and Arrested
In February 2021, as plunging temperatures brought on by Winter Storm Uri froze much of Dallas and left some without electricity for days, Dallas' homeless residents headed to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for warmth. Among them was Deshode Rayvon Patton, who was 29 at the time. Patton’s stay...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man accidentally killed by same bullet he shot at woman
A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck last week accidentally killed himself when the same bullet exited his victim and struck him in the leg. The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 a.m. on July 30 in the 2200 block of Medical District. Upon arrival, officers discovered “a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment,” but no one was inside.
Comments / 0