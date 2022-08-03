ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say

KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire

A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband's strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive...
ROWLETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder

Dallas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred recently involving a suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner. Around 11:03 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect was allegedly trespassing in...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

One Dead, One Injured After Local Armed Robbery

When Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in southwest Fort Worth on Tuesday, they found two gunshot victims: a man and his girlfriend. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man later died. An investigation determined that the suspect and the male victim knew each other....
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for double homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect. Infant Johnson is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police describe Johnson as a 23-year-old black male, about 5'11, weighing approximately 150 lbs. On June 26, Johnson shot and killed Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments that night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Burns
fox4news.com

2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Drunk driver arrested after causing crash that injured Fort Worth officer, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth officer is hospitalized after a drunk driver caused him to crash into a tree Wednesday night, police said. At about 11:17 p.m. Aug. 3, the officer was responding to a call to assist another officer who was involved in a foot pursuit of an unrelated suspect.The officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was passing the suspect's vehicle when the suspect failed to yield and instead turned into the front of the officer's patrol vehicle, police said.Police said the impact forced the patrol vehicle to the right, where it exited the roadway and hit a tree—trapping the officer inside.  The officer was extracted from the vehicle and then taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition.Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later found by officers a short distance away. An officer from the Driving While Intoxicated Unit determined the driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.The suspect—whose identity has not been released—faces charges of intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man stabbed near Garland DART station, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are trying to figure out who stabbed a man in a Dallas Area Rapid Transit parking lot. It happened early Thursday morning at the DART Park and Ride transit center on N. 4th Street, which is across the street from the Downtown Garland DART Station.
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Extinguishers#Murder#Gas Station#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Jeep
CBS DFW

Arlington woman charged with murder after setting boyfriend on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A domestic violence case involving an Arlington woman who set her boyfriend on fire is now being investigated as a homicide following the victim's death.Back on July 18 just after 9:00 p.m., Arlington police responded to multiple 911 calls from the gas station in the 1900 block of E. Mayfield Road about a man on fire. Bystanders managed to douse the flames before first responders arrived, but the victim, named by law enforcement as Ricky Doyle, 25, of Arlington, suffered serious burns all over his body and was critically injured.Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed video...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'

A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:29 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Rugged Drive East. When officers arrived they found an unknown Latin male shot several times inside a parked car. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Double Homicide on Woodcastle Drive

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation. Anyone...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022. Original Post:. On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Man accidentally killed by same bullet he shot at woman

A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck last week accidentally killed himself when the same bullet exited his victim and struck him in the leg. The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 a.m. on July 30 in the 2200 block of Medical District. Upon arrival, officers discovered “a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment,” but no one was inside.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy