Effective: 2022-08-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Saratoga County through 245 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ballston Spa, or 7 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Greenfield, Malta Ridge, Francis Corners, Milton Center, West Milton, Yaddo, Halls Corner, Mannings Cove, Cedar Bluffs, Eddy Corners, Riley Cove, North Milton, South Galway Corner, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Birchton. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO