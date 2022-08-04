Residents of California county will be asked to consider secession on November ballot

Read on www.newsobserver.com
Related
NC hospital exec: ‘Ugly epidemic of violence’ against healthcare workers must end
Healthcare workers who have dedicated their careers to providing essential care to patients and communities they serve are facing unprecedented and unacceptable levels of workplace violence. According to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 73% of workplace injuries in the healthcare setting are due to violence. And...
79-year-old dies after crashing in off-roading ‘jamboree’ with family, Utah cops say
A man died after crashing during an off-roading event with family and friends, Utah deputies said. The 79-year-old man was visiting Utah from Colorado on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said. The man planned to ride a utility terrain vehicle, known as a UTV, on a popular route through southern Utah.
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Delivers Huge Pre-Registration Bonus, Sign Up Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s almost time for online sports betting in Kansas, and new players in The Sunflower State can now earn $100 in free bets when they preregister for a new account with the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer. While no formal launch date has been announced yet, when it comes, DraftKings Kansas customers can be ahead of the curve with $100 in free bets.
