Residents of California county will be asked to consider secession on November ballot

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s almost time for online sports betting in Kansas, and new players in The Sunflower State can now earn $100 in free bets when they preregister for a new account with the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer. While no formal launch date has been announced yet, when it comes, DraftKings Kansas customers can be ahead of the curve with $100 in free bets.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO