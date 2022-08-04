ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political attacks already ramping up in heated Kansas governor’s race

By Rebekah Chung
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time, launching their battle plan for the Kansas general election in November.

On the heels of Tuesday’s primary , the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican candidate for governor Derek Schmidt , former Kansas governor Sam Brownback and new GOP attorney general candidate Kris Kobach , KSNT reports .

“From wasting taxpayer dollars, and tanking the state’s economy to underfunding our public schools, Derek Schmidt has been in lockstep with Kris Kobach and Sam Brownback as Kansans felt the consequences of these harmful policies,” said Emma O’Brien, spokesperson for the Kansas Democratic Party.

“Since it can be hard to spot the differences between their records – and as Derek Schmidt continues to try to run on anyone’s record but his own – we’ve launched this helpful resource for Kansans to see the real Derek Schmidt – the one that sides with Sam Brownback and Kris Kobach over Kansans.”

Abortion rights issue fueled surge in Kansas voter turnout

The Republican Governor’s Association (RGA) is also running two new TV ads this month. The group has invested millions in this year’s governor’s race. Earlier this year , RGA announced that $3.5 million went into ad reservations for September through Election Day.

“Derek Schmidt believes every Kansan has a responsibility to leave the state better than they found it,” said Joanna Rodriguez, an RGA spokesperson.

“He’s done that through his role as Attorney General, during his time in the legislature, and next year he’s going to do it from the Governor’s Office. As Democrat Laura Kelly says, ‘Bring it on,’ to Joe Biden’s recession and the hardships it will bring on Kansans saving for their future, Derek is offering real solutions that would allow Kansans to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

