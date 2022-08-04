ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
Phillies Cut 2 Former All-Stars: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline. They haven't stopped making roster moves since. This Saturday, the Phillies continued making notable roster decisions. The NL East ballclub has released outfielder Odubel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia. Both players were initially designated for assignment,...
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pujols will rest on Saturday night after Corey Dickerson was announced as St. Louis' starting designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 143 batted balls this season, Pujols has produced a 8.4% barrel...
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
Cubs' Christopher Morel starting Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Christopher Morel as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Morel will start at third base and hit out of the ninth spot Monday while Patrick Wisdom switches to first base and Frank Schwindel sits. Our models project Morel, who has a...
Rafael Ortega hitting first for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Rafael Ortega as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Ortega will bat leadoff and play centerfield Monday while Nelson Velazquez starts at designated hitter, Willson Contreras moves back to catcher, and Yan Gomes takes a seat. Our models project Ortega, who has...
Santiago Espinal sitting for Toronto Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Santiago Espinal as a starter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will take the evening off while Danny Jansen steps in at catcher and bats eighth. Alejandro Kirk will take a turn at designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will cover first base, and Cavan Biggio will start at second base.
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Donovan Solano sitting for Reds Monday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Donovan Solano in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Solano will take the afternoon off while Jonathan India returns to the lineup at second base and bats first. The veteran infielder has made 134 plate appearances with the Reds so...
