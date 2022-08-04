Bristol holds Community Conversation event to provide safe space for residents to share viewpoints

Read on www.bristolpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence Carmela
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
Bristol Press
Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project
BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
Bristol Press
Anonymous donation tops off gift for HFSC
NEW BRITAIN – Just as the 44th annual Children’s Charities Tennis Classic (CCTC) came to a close Sunday, another donation came in, bringing the final fundraising total to $8,100. The donor wished to remain anonymous, according to tournament founder Don Lukowski, who was brought to tears by this...
Bristol Press
Richard J. Billings
Richard J. Billings, age 79, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2022 at Countryside Manor in Bristol, after a long illness. Richard was born on Sept. 2, 1942 in Canton, NY, to parents Burton and Thelma (Stacy). He graduated from Minerva Central School in Minerva, NY in 1961. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1963. He later settled in Bristol, and worked for New England Aircraft for several years, and retired from J.G. Martin Trucking where he worked for over 20 years. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and casino trips. He was also an avid Yankees and UConn basketball fan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Auditions for 'Love Labour's Lost' at Hole in the Wall Theater are tonight
NEW BRITAIN – Are you looking for last-minute play auditions? Hole in the Wall Theater is casting “Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare tonight at 7 p.m. Auditions are taking place at 69 Main Street, and the theater is at 116 Main Street. “I chose...
Bristol Press
Arlene Jeanette Pappas
Arlene Jeanette Pappas passed from this world on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Arlene was born to Bernard and Lucy Stasulewicz in New Britain. Shortly after graduating from New Britain High School, she happily accepted her role as wife, mother, and eventually, a grandmother. Eager to provide for her family, she held a number of positions of employment, but she found true purpose in the medical field, specifically hospice and palliative care, assisting the staff with complex patient needs.
Bristol Press
Toms River East guts out 3-2 win to eliminate Rhode Island
BRISTOL – One of the most storied Little League towns in America continued their trail back to Williamsport on Sunday night. Toms River East of New Jersey gutted out a 3-2 win over Cumberland, Rhode Island to advance to the Metro Region semifinals on Wednesday. The team did so...
Bristol Press
Southington man killed in East Haven shooting
EAST HAVEN – A Southington man was killed in a shooting in East Haven over the weekend. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe. He was 26 years old when he was killed. Police said Bolden-Lowe was killed on Saturday after police responded to Bullseye Billiards, at 655...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
New York beats New Jersey in extra innings in first Metro Regional Tournament game
BRISTOL – In the first ever game of the newly established Metro Regional Tournament, the New York representative, Massapequa Coast Little League, defeated the New Jersey representative, Toms River East Little League, 6-3 In the back and forth contest both teams proved why they belonged in the tournament, however, the resiliency of Massapequa proved to be the difference between the two clubs.
Bristol Press
New Britain man charged with home invasion in motel robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man faces felony charges after police say he was involved in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. Police said the suspects knocked on the victim’s door on April 14, around 10 p.m., at the Motel 6 at 625 Queen St., before pushing their way through when the victim partially opened the door. The men, police said, threatened the victim, saying they had a gun, and went through his pockets.
Bristol Press
Fairfield storms back to beat Rhode Island in Metro Regional Tournament
In the final game of opening day of the Metro Regional Tournament, Connecticut representative, Fairfield American Little League, battled back to defeat Rhode Island representative Cumberland Little League, 3-1. The tough contest was highlighted by the exceptional play of both pitchers. Fairfield manager Matt Lawlor said whether Will Ryan or...
Comments / 0