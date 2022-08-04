Read on www.numberfire.com
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Pokes Fun at Soto and Bell in Padres Uniform
The Dodgers took care of business last night as they dismantled their division rivals from down south, 8-1. Tony Gonsolin earned his 12th win of the season and pitched 5 shutout innings. The bullpen did their job as they only allowed one hit and one run. The Dodgers’ offense exploded...
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Yardbarker
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
numberfire.com
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh not in Angels' Saturday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 328 plate appearances this season, Marsh has a .226 batting average with a .633 OPS, 8 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Gary Sánchez’s Yankees career ended a year ago due to COVID-19
By Aug. 5 2021, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had seen his share of ups and downs. One more down was about to come: a positive test for COVID-19. Sánchez’s stint on the COVID IL saw him lose 11 games of playing time, but it may have cost him something far greater — his eventual roster spot.
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday
The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Josh Palacios joining Nationals' bench Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Palacios will return to the bench after drawing a start on Sunday. Lane Thomas will move to right field and hit seventh while Victor Robles takes over in center and at the top of the Nationals' lineup.
numberfire.com
Mark Canha kept out of Mets' lineup Monday
New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Canha started the past two games, but this is the fourth time in five games that the Mets have held him out against a righty. The lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh.
