ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets

What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Angels' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 328 plate appearances this season, Marsh has a .226 batting average with a .633 OPS, 8 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Ildemaro Vargas
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Third Base#The Philadelphia Phillies
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Palacios joining Nationals' bench Monday

Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Palacios will return to the bench after drawing a start on Sunday. Lane Thomas will move to right field and hit seventh while Victor Robles takes over in center and at the top of the Nationals' lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Mark Canha kept out of Mets' lineup Monday

New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Canha started the past two games, but this is the fourth time in five games that the Mets have held him out against a righty. The lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy