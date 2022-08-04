Read on www.numberfire.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes sitting for Cubs Monday
The Chicago Cubs did not list Yan Gomes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will take a seat Monday with Willson Contreras taking back over at catcher. Nelson Velazquez will fill the designated hitter spot while Rafael Ortega enters the lineup in centerfield and bats leadoff.
numberfire.com
Josh Palacios joining Nationals' bench Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Palacios will return to the bench after drawing a start on Sunday. Lane Thomas will move to right field and hit seventh while Victor Robles takes over in center and at the top of the Nationals' lineup.
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday
The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal sitting for Toronto Monday
The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Santiago Espinal as a starter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will take the evening off while Danny Jansen steps in at catcher and bats eighth. Alejandro Kirk will take a turn at designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will cover first base, and Cavan Biggio will start at second base.
numberfire.com
Ildemaro Vargas idle Monday for Nationals
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will grab a seat after starting the last three games. Maikel Franco will replace Vargas on third base and in the last spot of the lineup.
numberfire.com
Whit Merrifield batting leadoff for Blue Jays Monday
The Toronto Blue Jays listed Whit Merrifield as their starter in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield will bat out of the leadoff spot in Monday's game and will cover centerfield while Raimel Tapia switches to left field and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. takes a seat. Our models...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. resting versus Orioles Monday
The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel Jr. will take the evening off while Raimel Tapia covers left field and Whit Merrifield, who is batting leadoff, starts in centerfield. Gurriel Jr. is having a strong season...
numberfire.com
Mark Canha kept out of Mets' lineup Monday
New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Canha started the past two games, but this is the fourth time in five games that the Mets have held him out against a righty. The lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen catching for Toronto Monday
The Toronto Blue Jays will start Danny Jansen at catcher for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will take over catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Alejandro Kirk moves to designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. covers first base, Cavan Biggio switches to second base, and Santiago Espinal sits.
