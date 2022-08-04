ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes sitting for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not list Yan Gomes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will take a seat Monday with Willson Contreras taking back over at catcher. Nelson Velazquez will fill the designated hitter spot while Rafael Ortega enters the lineup in centerfield and bats leadoff.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Palacios joining Nationals' bench Monday

Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Palacios will return to the bench after drawing a start on Sunday. Lane Thomas will move to right field and hit seventh while Victor Robles takes over in center and at the top of the Nationals' lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal sitting for Toronto Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Santiago Espinal as a starter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will take the evening off while Danny Jansen steps in at catcher and bats eighth. Alejandro Kirk will take a turn at designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will cover first base, and Cavan Biggio will start at second base.
MLB
numberfire.com

Ildemaro Vargas idle Monday for Nationals

Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will grab a seat after starting the last three games. Maikel Franco will replace Vargas on third base and in the last spot of the lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Whit Merrifield batting leadoff for Blue Jays Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays listed Whit Merrifield as their starter in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Merrifield will bat out of the leadoff spot in Monday's game and will cover centerfield while Raimel Tapia switches to left field and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. takes a seat. Our models...
MLB
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. resting versus Orioles Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel Jr. will take the evening off while Raimel Tapia covers left field and Whit Merrifield, who is batting leadoff, starts in centerfield. Gurriel Jr. is having a strong season...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mark Canha kept out of Mets' lineup Monday

New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Canha started the past two games, but this is the fourth time in five games that the Mets have held him out against a righty. The lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Danny Jansen catching for Toronto Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays will start Danny Jansen at catcher for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will take over catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Alejandro Kirk moves to designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. covers first base, Cavan Biggio switches to second base, and Santiago Espinal sits.
MLB

