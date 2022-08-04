ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $41 million in the period.

Cerus shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.81, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

