CT Department of Labor warns of text scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page.

Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn Your account is abnormal” or “Your unemployment is updated and logged in to view.”

The agency has seen several variations of the messages with the link and are warning residents the texts are not legitimate.

Commissioner Bartolomeo released the following statement:

“The agency did not send these. The texts themselves have several hallmarks of a scam, but the biggest red flag is that CTDOL does not communicate about individual claims over text. Due to confidentiality, only the Consumer Contact Center handles claims inquiries—we do not do claims work over text or through social media. Identity theft and phishing are significant 21 st -century problems that everyone must stay vigilant about. Claimants might not think twice about putting their personal identifying information in an email or posting on social media that they are a claimant having problems, but that gives criminals enough information to potentially hijack their identities. It’s a very serious concern and one that we constantly warn our filers to be aware of.”

The Department of Labor works with state and federal law enforcement to protect the unemployment system from imposter claims and fraud, according to government officials. The DOL is asking anyone who thinks their personal information may have been compromised to notify your local law enforcement agency.

The DOL is also asking anyone who believes an unemployment claim has been filed using their identity to report that to the Department of Labor. CT DOL has information regarding reporting tools, and resources available on its fraud page .

Cyber security experts recommend regular account maintenance to help maintain the integrity and security of personal your information. Cyber experts recommend you follow these best practices:

Use different passwords for your social media, banking, email, and other accounts.

Change your passwords regularly.

Use strong passwords—upper and lowercase letters, symbols, possibly a short phrase in lieu of a single word, and stay away from dictionary words.

Monitor your accounts—if you had an email breach, other accounts may also be compromised.

