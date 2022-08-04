ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JL2l_0h56ARxm00

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:09 p.m. EDT hauling the Danuri, which is South Korea's first lunar mission Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9's first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship at 7:20 p.m. and the orbiter was deployed at 7:50 p.m.

The orbiter, named with a combination of the Korean words for "moon" and "enjoy," will take about four months to arrive in orbit around the moon, where it will search for water and research the moon's magnetism.

The launch had been delayed because NASA asked South Korea to load some heavy photography equipment onto the probe in order to research the dark side of the moon, The Hankyoreh reported.

There were also rumors the lunar probe was carrying music by the K-pop boy band BTS, the Korean newspaper said. Researchers said they're conducting experiments on how to transmit music to Earth from space.

First up on Thursday was United Launch Alliance, which sent the Atlas V rocket off around 6:30 a.m. EDT, carrying a missile-warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

That launch had been delayed twice, but successfully lifted off with Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 satellite in tow.

"Equipped with powerful scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors to protect our nation 24/7, the SBIRS spacecraft continue to serve as the tip of the spear for global missile warning as ballistic missile threats proliferate around the world," ULA said.

A third launch also happened on Thursday, as Blue Origin sent its sixth private human spaceflight from West Texas.

The company's New Shepard N-22 mission carries six passengers in a space-tourism flight.

Busy space coast

The last time the launchpads at Cape Canaveral were working at this rate, it was some 60 years ago, during the Cold War-fueled Space Race.

In one particular day in March 1966, just months before the July 21 moonwalk, Neil Armstrong and a team of astronauts aboard the spacecrafts Agena and Gemini launched into space less than two hours apart, both from Cape Canaveral.

Space Force officials say the pace of launches has picked up recently.

"Just a few years ago, they were launching maybe 12 rockets in a year -- we've got about 60 plus on the manifest to finish out this year and there are hopes of possibly doing up to 100 launches next year," U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Christian Jackson told Spectrum News 13.

"So, if we want to reach those numbers, we're definitely going to get to that point where we're launching over one in a day," Jackson said.

Just last month, SpaceX broke its own records by reaching 33 successful launches in the same year, up from 31. In its latest launch, on July 24, the company sent 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

And just before that, SpaceX launched an unprecedented three missions in the span of 36 hours.

As far as Cape Canaveral goes, it should only get busier.

"It's super exciting because we finally get to prove our capability," Jackson said. "It's something that we train for every week.

"We're constantly looking to the future. Gen. Purdy definitely pushes us to be the range of the future, having the Cape operate much like an airport would."

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Research#Space Station#Space Coast#Falcon 9#Korean#Bts#United Launch Alliance#The U S Space Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
416K+
Followers
62K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy