Police say four shootings since July 29 connected to fatal shooting at party

Police are seeking information on five recent shootings since July 29 in the southeastern Columbus area that may be related to one another, they said at a Thursday news conference.

The string of shootings across the Southeast Side and Reynoldsburg has led to one fatality and multiple injuries, including an infant girl. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said police believe the shootings are connected and are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on the incidents.

“We want to see this series of violence stop right now,” Weir said. “We are concerned about the well-being of the individuals involved.”

Weir said four of the shootings stem from a July 29 fatal shooting at a large party around 11:30 p.m. on the South Side that killed Ayanta Jarmon, 18, and injured a 16-year-old boy.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, where they found Jarmon unresponsive at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m., according to police.

Weir said a fight began at the party that escalated to gunfire.

Makiya Hurley, 19, threw the party at her mother's house that evening and said there were about 20 to 30 people in attendance. Most were friends of hers, she said, but a few people came uninvited.

Hurley said she and others broke up an altercation between two guests during the party. About 10 or 15 minutes later, Hurley said she was in the back of the house when she heard the gunshots.

"I was getting ready to dance again," she said. "Someone ran down the stairs and knocked the speaker on me. Then I hear three shots. I see people running. I hear people screaming. I go outside with my friend and I see (Jarmon) laying on the floor."

Hurley said she did not know Jarmon prior to the night of the party.

Louis Patterson, who has lived nearby since 1978, said there had been several smaller parties at the house but "this is the first one to get out of hand."

Three hours after the fatal shooting, police responded around 2:50 a.m. on July 30 to the 2000 block of Orono Pike on the Southeast Side, where a 20-year-old man was shot and survived his injuries.

Later on July 30, at the 7000 block of Brooke Boulevard, someone was shot at but only a vehicle was hit, Weir said. Also on that day, Reynoldsburg police responded to the 7200 block of Ravine Way on a report of a shooting into a house with no injuries.

On Wednesday, police responded to the 3000 block of Center Ridge Way on the Southeast Side for a report of a drive-by shooting into a residence of a home that injured a 2-month-old infant and a 26-year-old male, who are both expected to survive their injuries.

Weir said police believe the events were related because many of the shootings happened within a close timeframe and several of the individuals involved in the subsequent shootings have been connected to being at the July 29 party. He also said police did not have any indication that the incidents were related to gang or violent group activity.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus

He encouraged the public, especially those attending the July 29 party, to come forward with information.

“We know there’s members of the public that have photos and videos and have knowledge that our detectives need to solve these cases,” Weir said. “So we’re asking for their help.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Dispatch reporters Zaria Johnson and Dean Narciso contributed to this article.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police say four shootings since July 29 connected to fatal shooting at party