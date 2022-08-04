Read on travelnoire.com
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Meet Bridget Francis, The First Black Woman To Create A Travel-Friendly Sanitary Solutions Company
B Luxury Essentials was born in the pandemic and quickly took off. The brand sells everything you would need for a sanitary travel experience such as toilet seat covers, biodegradable bedding, towels, and more. Francis is the first Black woman to create a travel-friendly sanitary solutions company and she’s on...
