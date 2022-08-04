ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Literary Review highlights role of writer-teachers in 2022 issue

By ECU News Services
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Literary Review, produced at East Carolina University, begins its fourth decade in print featuring “Writers Who Teach, Teachers Who Write.”

In the introduction to the 2022 issue, editor Margaret Bauer discusses her personal connection to the theme as both NCLReditor and professor of English at ECU. “For writer and editor-teachers, lessons extend beyond the classroom,” she said. “It is important to honor and support the teachers who make a positive difference in their students’ lives day after day.”

Throughout this issue, writer-teachers illustrate the importance of teaching and the power of words through their interviews, creative writing and literary essays, Bauer said.

The cover features art by retired ECU professor Joan Mansfield. It is a collage of her work from the #100DayProject, which she completed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mansfield has often contributed to NCLR, including cover art for the 20th print issue in 2011.

The feature section begins with the 2022 Paul Green Prize essay by Georgann Eubanks, which analyzes the life and teachings of North Carolina playwright and professor Paul Green. Following this essay is a collection of letters from Peter Taylor, compiled by Michaux Dempster, while Taylor was a professor at UNC Greensboro. The 2022 John Ehle Prize essay by Marian Janssen discusses poet Carolyn Kizer during her tenure as a professor at UNC Chapel Hill. This section also features interviews with North Carolina writer-teachers, including Christy Alexander Hallberg’s interview with Leah Hampton, Jim Coby’s with Wiley Cash, and Maia Butler’s with Khalisa Rae Thompson, and an interview with Ben Fountain conducted by students in ECU’s Veteran to Scholar program.

Writer-teachers also contributed the creative writing in this section, which includes the 2021 James Applewhite Poetry Prize winning poem “Why We Fished” by Michael Loderstedt, poetry by Catherine Carter and Paul Jones, a creative nonfiction essay by Barbara Bennett and a short story by Settle Monroe.

In the Flashbacks: Echoes of Past Issues section, read “You Laugh” by North Carolina expatriate Allen Tullos, who placed second in the 2021 James Applewhite Poetry Prize competition. The third place recipient of this competition was Janis Harrington, whose poem, “Why I Believe Confession Booths Are Bathrooms,” is also featured in this section. Steve Mitchell’s “Ultimate Trip,” winner of the 2021 Alex Albright Creative Nonfiction Prize, completes this section, which includes art by ECU biology professor Tim Christensen.

The 2022 print issue is available with a subscription to NCLR, or it can be ordered from UNC Press or through your local independent bookstore. For more information visit the NCLR website .

