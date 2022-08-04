WATCH: Darius Rucker Teams With Zac Brown for a Little Bit of ‘Chicken Fried’

Looking back over her career so far, singer Amy Grant, called The Queen of Christian Pop, sold over 30 million records and won six Grammy Awards. To keep adding to her success, her Christian album was the first Christian record to go platinum. Receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famed singer was honored for her mark on the entertainment industry. While not slowing down, recently, friends and family were concerned for Grant when she had a bike accident that left her with a concussion and unconscious for close to 10 minutes.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO