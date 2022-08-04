WATCH: Darius Rucker Teams With Zac Brown for a Little Bit of ‘Chicken Fried’

Read on outsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
Chase Rice’s Most Meaningful Work Was Inspired By an 80s Photo of His Father
Chase Rice has a photo of his father that continues to inspire. The photo features… The post Chase Rice’s Most Meaningful Work Was Inspired By an 80s Photo of His Father appeared first on Outsider.
Amy Grant Reportedly ‘Making Progress’ as She Recovers From Nashville Bike Accident
Looking back over her career so far, singer Amy Grant, called The Queen of Christian Pop, sold over 30 million records and won six Grammy Awards. To keep adding to her success, her Christian album was the first Christian record to go platinum. Receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famed singer was honored for her mark on the entertainment industry. While not slowing down, recently, friends and family were concerned for Grant when she had a bike accident that left her with a concussion and unconscious for close to 10 minutes.
Miranda Lambert Speaks Our After Festival Appearance Suddenly Canceled
WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. was hit with bad weather on Friday. It forced Miranda Lambert to cancel her appearance. It seems that after Lee Brice performed, mother nature took a turn for the worse. The space was cleared and Lambert was unable to perform her headlining set. She’s let fans know about her disappointment.
Vince Gill’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Emotional Tribute To Amy Grant
Vince Gill is back on stage. The singer canceled a string of shows when his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries from a bicycle accident near their Nashville home. Amy Grant is recovering and Vince is back at Ryman Auditorium for a four-night residency. The shows conclude on August 7. On...
WATCH: ‘The Office’ Star Craig Robinson Joins in on a Charlie Daniels Classic at Tootsie’s in Nashville
Actor and comedian Craig Robinson took to a stage in an iconic Nashville venue to join in on a performance of “Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Robinson is perhaps best known for playing warehouse worker Darrel on the sitcom The Office. On that famous show, he often showed off his musical chops. After doing a stand-up gig at Zanies, it looks like he got to show off those skills in Music City.
Keith Urban Goes Full Mario Kart Mode in New Backstage Video
Keith Urban is out on the road, and he’s finding new hobbies to while away… The post Keith Urban Goes Full Mario Kart Mode in New Backstage Video appeared first on Outsider.
Shania Twain’s Eye-Catching Outfit at Boots & Hearts Music Festival Draws Major Attention
Shania Twain went back home this weekend. The Canadian country music icon headlined Boots & Hearts Music Festival outside Ontario. The weekend also featured headlining sets from Florida-Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. Shania Twain dressed to impress. The 56-year-old wore a bedazzled bra and a min-dress with a plunging neckline. Check out a gallery of photos here.
Carrie Underwood Joins Bar Band for Impromptu Cover of Tom Petty Classic
Carrie Underwood isn’t one to shy away from a microphone. The “Ghost Story” singer happened to be at a Nashville-area restaurant this weekend while a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band was on stage. She was invited on stage for a version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and she was up to the task. Check out the video below:
Zac Brown Band Adds Jamey Johnson, Marcus King on New Version of ‘Stubborn Pride’
Zac Brown Band is releasing a deluxe version of The Comeback. A new version of… The post Zac Brown Band Adds Jamey Johnson, Marcus King on New Version of ‘Stubborn Pride’ appeared first on Outsider.
LISTEN: Sturgill Simpson Hammers John Anderson’s ‘When It Comes to You’
John Anderson’s new tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, dropped on Aug. 5. And for fans of John—or a slew of today’s contemporary country stars—the album is a must-listen affair. Among the standout tracks is Sturgill Simpson’s rendition of “When It Comes to You.”
George Strait Tops the Charts With ‘Baby Blue’ in 1988
George Strait scored his 14th No. 1 hit 34 years ago this week when “Baby Blue” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Aug. 6, 1988. The King of Country was on a chart-topping roll at country radio in the late 1980s. Starting with “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” in 1986, George went on a run of 11 consecutive No. 1 hits that capped with 1989’s “Ace in the Hole.” Of course, over his career, George scored 44 No. 1 singles on the aforementioned chart.
Miranda Lambert Fans Defend Singer Against Body Shamers
Miranda Lambert’s fans are coming to her defense after hundreds of trolls attacked the singer with vicious body-shaming comments on social media. Country music influencer Mike Landolt posted a video of the songstress on TikTok recently. In it, Lambert is performing her single Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) while outfitted in a low-key Western-inspired look—a pair of Daisy Dukes, gray tee-shirt, brown studded belt, and red cowboy boots.
PHOTO: Michael Ray Suffers Absolutely Brutal Injury From Rogue Golf Ball
Michael Ray had a rough time on the course this week. The “Whiskey and Rain” singer was just trying to play through, but he left down bad. That just doesn’t look good. Check out the post from his incident on the back nine. “Listen, did you know...
