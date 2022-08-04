ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Cole Strange Hopeful Patriots’ Ritual Returns After Strong Practice

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick

A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech

Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission

If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady is back at practice

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice. Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updates his take on John Elway-Dan Marino debate

Mike McDaniel is all in on his new gig as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and he has even turned his back on some of his childhood heroes to prove it. McDaniel was born and raised in Colorado. Naturally, he grew up a Denver Broncos fan. Two of the best NFL quarterbacks of McDaniel’s childhood were John Elway and Dan Marino. Many fans have debated which is the better of the two, and Elway was always the easy answer for McDaniel. He joked on Sunday that he recently had to completely change allegiances.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shoots Down Kid Reporter’s Fantasy Football Question

Often when kids get the opportunity to ask a question to a prominent NFL figure, typically the response goes viral for its wholesomeness. However, if you’re a 14-year-old reporter for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, be wary when entering New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s domain. One young journalist learned the coach’s stoic demeanor in an awkward way on Thursday morning.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts vs. Maine: Little League World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional

The 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Monday as Massachusetts takes on Maine. The team from Middleboro, Mass. is representing the Commonwealth as they look to continue in the LLWS and aim for Williamsport. The Massachusetts team is coming off a 1-0 win over New Hampshire (Concord) on Saturday in their opening game. On the other side, Maine squad (Bangor East) opened up their regionals run with a 3-0 win over Vermont (Brattleboro). Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady update at camp proves he’s drinking from fountain of youth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Yet, he is still considered to be one of the elite QB’s in the NFL today. That’s truly astounding considering we have never seen someone play this game, at this level, for this long. Nevertheless, he led the league in passing yards in 2021 and is looking to duplicate it again this year.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Struggling In Training Camp

Mac Jones could be showing some signs of a possible sophomore slump. According to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, the 23-year-old quarterback and his New England offense are struggling during training camp ahead of the 2022 season. "Mac Jones had some moments of uncertainty a year ago in training camp...
NFL
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

