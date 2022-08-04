Cole Strange Hopeful Patriots’ Ritual Returns After Strong Practice

Read on nesn.com
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech
Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission
If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
thecomeback.com
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady is back at practice
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a bit of a stir by missing practice on Friday for personal reasons. The stir can officially end. Brady is back. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times has posted video evidence of Brady at practice. Brady had missed two practices, and he hadn’t been...
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
Why an expert believes the Celtics had one of the best offseasons in the NBA
The Celtics addressed their biggest needs without giving up too much. The Celtics didn’t need to make major moves following their six-game loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. They didn’t really have the pieces to make major moves either, at least not without giving up a core player.
Yardbarker
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel updates his take on John Elway-Dan Marino debate
Mike McDaniel is all in on his new gig as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and he has even turned his back on some of his childhood heroes to prove it. McDaniel was born and raised in Colorado. Naturally, he grew up a Denver Broncos fan. Two of the best NFL quarterbacks of McDaniel’s childhood were John Elway and Dan Marino. Many fans have debated which is the better of the two, and Elway was always the easy answer for McDaniel. He joked on Sunday that he recently had to completely change allegiances.
NBC Sports
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
WATCH: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shoots Down Kid Reporter’s Fantasy Football Question
Often when kids get the opportunity to ask a question to a prominent NFL figure, typically the response goes viral for its wholesomeness. However, if you’re a 14-year-old reporter for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, be wary when entering New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s domain. One young journalist learned the coach’s stoic demeanor in an awkward way on Thursday morning.
Massachusetts vs. Maine: Little League World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional
The 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Monday as Massachusetts takes on Maine. The team from Middleboro, Mass. is representing the Commonwealth as they look to continue in the LLWS and aim for Williamsport. The Massachusetts team is coming off a 1-0 win over New Hampshire (Concord) on Saturday in their opening game. On the other side, Maine squad (Bangor East) opened up their regionals run with a 3-0 win over Vermont (Brattleboro). Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Gavin Gillpatrick comes through in the clutch for Middleboro Little League at Regionals
BRISTOL, Conn. – Don't get discouraged – swing away. Just keep swinging. That philosophy proved to be valuable for the Middleboro Little League baseball team while hunting for scarce offensive production in the midst of a heated, out-of-state pitcher's duel on Saturday. Gavin Gillpatrick took it in stride. ...
Tom Brady update at camp proves he’s drinking from fountain of youth
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Yet, he is still considered to be one of the elite QB’s in the NFL today. That’s truly astounding considering we have never seen someone play this game, at this level, for this long. Nevertheless, he led the league in passing yards in 2021 and is looking to duplicate it again this year.
Report: Mac Jones, Patriots Offense Struggling In Training Camp
Mac Jones could be showing some signs of a possible sophomore slump. According to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, the 23-year-old quarterback and his New England offense are struggling during training camp ahead of the 2022 season. "Mac Jones had some moments of uncertainty a year ago in training camp...
