Reno, NV

City of Reno offering sandbags to residents as rainstorms, flood watches continue

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mynews4.com

Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lyon County Dispatch phones down

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Dispatch phones are down on Monday morning. Officials reported the outage around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. The 911 calls are being answered by Carson City. Officials say the dispatchers are not as familiar with the Lyon County area and ask callers to be patient.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno Police reports 12 arrests, 38 citations for Hot August Nights 2022

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Hot August Nights 2022 comes to an end, the Reno Police Department (RPD) releases the final statistics for this year's event. RPD reports a total of 12 arrests and 38 citations, compared to last year's statistics:. Gross misdemeanor: 1. Misdemeanor:...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Washoe County student testing scores rebounding from pandemic slump

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to make unprecedented adjustments. Students and families struggled with illness and staff shortages, but new reports show a steady rebound to pre-pandemic learning levels. Washoe County School District (WCSD) officials say online classes, chronic absences and...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Three-car crash causes traffic delays on I-80 west near Pyramid Way

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash Friday evening caused traffic delays on Interstate 80 going westbound between Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard. Emergency personnel responded to a call around 6:32 p.m., where three cars had collided on the interstate. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Powell...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
SPARKS, NV

