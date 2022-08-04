City of Reno offering sandbags to residents as rainstorms, flood watches continue

Read on mynews4.com
Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
Lyon County Dispatch phones down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Dispatch phones are down on Monday morning. Officials reported the outage around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. The 911 calls are being answered by Carson City. Officials say the dispatchers are not as familiar with the Lyon County area and ask callers to be patient.
Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
Authorities call off search for missing 35-year old man near Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated as of 6:35 p.m. on August 6:. Crews called off search for the 35-year-old man who went missing near the Truckee River this afternoon. Authorities say that after a thorough search, they were not able to locate the man. Original...
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
Reno Police reports 12 arrests, 38 citations for Hot August Nights 2022
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Hot August Nights 2022 comes to an end, the Reno Police Department (RPD) releases the final statistics for this year's event. RPD reports a total of 12 arrests and 38 citations, compared to last year's statistics:. Gross misdemeanor: 1. Misdemeanor:...
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for public's help finding missing woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. Authorities say Heidi Lanyon last contacted her family in December of 2019. She is transient and could be in the Reno area.
Washoe County student testing scores rebounding from pandemic slump
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to make unprecedented adjustments. Students and families struggled with illness and staff shortages, but new reports show a steady rebound to pre-pandemic learning levels. Washoe County School District (WCSD) officials say online classes, chronic absences and...
Lyon County deputy on leave after police chase, shooting, and fire near Wadsworth Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large incident near Wadsworth Thursday evening. Ending in one Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation. A high-speed chase by Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials ended in...
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
Three-car crash causes traffic delays on I-80 west near Pyramid Way
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash Friday evening caused traffic delays on Interstate 80 going westbound between Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard. Emergency personnel responded to a call around 6:32 p.m., where three cars had collided on the interstate. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Powell...
Reno fashion designer reaches millions of followers on TikTok, turns hobby into career
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A local designer is reaching success with the help of social media. With nearly 3 million TikTok followers, and over 300,000 Instagram followers, Sarah Hambly known as @OfficialHambly, has turned her hobby into a career. Hambly started sewing in 2016 after...
26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
