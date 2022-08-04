ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Center to hold monkeypox town hall with health experts

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AO8F_0h566v8Z00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, or The Center, will hold a monkeypox town hall meeting later this month.

The Center will host the town hall with a panel of public health experts to answer public questions and inform residents about how to get checked and tested for the virus.

The town hall will be held Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

To RSVP, visit this link .

The Center also offers several other resources to southern Nevada residents, including youth programs, sex education, academic tutoring, HIV testing, counseling and prevention training, and addiction recovery groups. To find out more about The Center, visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Back To School Brain Health

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Clark county students start school on Monday, that means kids will be waking up early and after a summer off we need to wake up our brains. JC Fernandez joins Kat Hartley, the project manager at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center to talk more about brain health.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

New Clark County Acceleration Academies campus opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD will start another new year of class on Monday, but for one east side campus, it’ll be the first new year.  This was the third Clark County Acceleration Academics campus to open just in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Students sidetracked with their education will now get another opportunity to […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Back To School at El Luchador

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s our last day of back to school week on Las Vegas Now, and this time we are celebrating the parents and adult students. Andy Hooper from El Luchador tell us how you can end your stressful Monday with a spicy margarita.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

CCSD meal program offers free, reduced lunches for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As CCSD schools prepare to begin classes again Aug. 8, the CCSD Food Service Department reminds parents and guardians that free and reduced healthy meals can be made available for students. The National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted meal program, operates in the Clark County School District. CCSD will also […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Sex Education#Youth Programs#Health Experts#Center#Rsvp#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Buddy Check: The importance of self-breast screenings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For decades, the guideline for most women to start getting screened for breast cancer starts at 40 years old. But many women who are getting diagnosed with cancer are much younger than that. The woman you’ll meet in this story said she has no family history of breast cancer, no genetic […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Back To School Gift Ideas For Teachers

Las Vegas(KLAS)-First day of school can be a little nerve racking for kids, but having something to give the teacher can give them a confidence boost they might need. Las Vegas Now’s design expert Brooke Fritz from Clover and Stem joins us with a few ideas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

House of Vegas Pride Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are voguing into the House of Vegas Pride Festival August 18th through the 21st, and joining Roqui Theus with the fabulous invitation to the ball is Founder, Nicole Williams, Gorgeous Godiva Gucci and Gorgeous Salem Gucci of the House of Gorgeous Gucci.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy