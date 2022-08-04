ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.

By Abigail Cloutier
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department’s resources Thursday morning.

International Association of Firefighters Local 312 President Jon Racco said it put stress on the department. It was hot and humid when firefighters arrived on the scene of an abandoned house fire on Norwood Avenue on Youngstown North Side.

“They encountered heavy fire conditions, and any time we come across that the stress level goes high, to begin with,” Racco said.

Minutes later, firefighters got another call for a fire across the city on West Judson Avenue.

“Once that happened, it depleted our entire system,” Racco said.

Racco added that the heat and humidity tend to wear the firefighters out faster and it can be dangerous if they don’t have enough staff to rotate out.

“Just the weather really taxes the firefighters. It really puts stresses on them,” he said.

The firefighters were able to get both blazes under control. Captain David Cook said three firefighters were hurt but luckily, all the injuries were minor.

“A shoulder injury on one captain. A fireman got a slight burn to his head and neck area and another fireman received an undisclosed injury,” he said.

Both fires are under investigation, and the fire on West Judson is being investigated as arson.

