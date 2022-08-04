Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

Read on www.abc27.com
abc27.com
Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
abc27.com
Reading murder suspect at-large, wanted by police
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m. Reading Police say an arrest warrant...
WGAL
York police investigating two suspicious deaths
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two suspicious deaths. Police said they were called to a home on the 600 block of West Locust Street on Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of several people who were unconscious. Officers said they found five people in need...
Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities
A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say. The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this...
abc27.com
Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident
LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant. Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.
Woman dies at hospital following single-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old woman died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday night shortly after a single-vehicle crash in Peach Bottom Township. Patricia (Blevins) Cooper, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. after suffering blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the county coroner's office. State police...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Corgi Found Shot In Face In Lancaster County Finds New Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good news to report about “Arthur” the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County. Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated. Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday’s happy occasion. The PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
abc27.com
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: State Police searching for abducted woman
CHESTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing person advisory for 31-year-old Shameeka Thompson on August 5. Police report that 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon abducted Thompson. Thompson’s last known location was near West 21st Street in Chester City, Pennsylvania at around 4 p.m. on August 5. Thompson...
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
