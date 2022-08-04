ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

By Madison Montag
abc27.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc27.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Reading murder suspect at-large, wanted by police

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month. The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m. Reading Police say an arrest warrant...
READING, PA
WGAL

York police investigating two suspicious deaths

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two suspicious deaths. Police said they were called to a home on the 600 block of West Locust Street on Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of several people who were unconscious. Officers said they found five people in need...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say. The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
HARRISBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another

District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Violent Crime#Dominion Pizza#Honorable District#Abc27 News
wdac.com

Two Fatal York County Crashes

YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident

LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
POTTSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
FOX 43

Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant. Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Corgi Found Shot In Face In Lancaster County Finds New Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good news to report about “Arthur” the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County. Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated. Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday’s happy occasion. The PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: State Police searching for abducted woman

CHESTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing person advisory for 31-year-old Shameeka Thompson on August 5. Police report that 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon abducted Thompson. Thompson’s last known location was near West 21st Street in Chester City, Pennsylvania at around 4 p.m. on August 5. Thompson...
CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy