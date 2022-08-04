ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

SPCA of Texas reopens Ellis County Animal Care Center after distemper outbreak

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — After a canine distemper outbreak forced SPCA of Texas officials to close several sites earlier this summer, the Ellis County Animal Care Center is finally reopening to the public.

On June 8, several of the organization's facilities were closed after two dogs tested positive for the virus . The outbreak continued to spread, forcing officials to extend the closures on June 22.

Things started looking up in July, when the SPCA determined it was safe to reopen the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Likewise, after testing last week concluded that there were no dogs infected at the Ellis County ACC, officials decided to reopen the center to the public as well.

However, two other facilities remain closed. The Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic and Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center will be closed for at least another two weeks.

While adoptions will be available at the ACC and the shelter is accepting animals that have previously been with the SPCA of Texas, new surrenders and strays will not be accepted for the time being.

The nonprofit will also offer other opportunities for adoptions. Animals will be available at the PetSmart at 1451 N Hwy 77 in Waxahachie on Friday, August 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the Lowe's in Waxahachie at 1420 N Hwy 77 on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The SPCA of Texas is also partnering with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office to host a free pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ellis County Expo Center at 2300 US 287 in Waxahachie. Rabies, DAPPv and FVRCP vaccinations plus microchips, all donated by Merck and Petco Love, will be available to help prevent the spread of diseases among animals.

