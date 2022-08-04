ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Civic Plaza, new pedestrian bridge plans set for review

By Greg Haas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Design plans for the $165 million Civic Plaza project are expected to go through review next week at a City of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.

Building plans show a six-story, 182,901 square-foot office building and urban plaza at the corner of Bonneville Avenue and Main Street. The site will bring many of the city’s employees closer to City Hall, which is just north of the site.

The Civic Plaza is also being designed to host outdoor events year-round.

“This plaza will be part of a broader vision of establishing a downtown green infrastructure network connecting parks, plazas, treelined streets, and passive recreational facilities,” according to city documents.

The city paid $2 million for property owned by a bail bonds business to complete the acquisition of land for the project, which is currently serving as a parking lot. Parking for the office building and visitors to the site will be pushed to nearby city parking garages along Main Street. Civic Plaza is estimated to require more than 600 parking spaces, but will be built with an underground lot that will only include 32 parking spots.

The new building will be right next to the Bonneville Transit Center, which might encourage city workers to use public transportation.

Another project up for review is a new pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks between Symphony Park and Main Street at Lewis Avenue — right next to the new Civic Plaza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMCRB_0h566NZD00
A rendering of the Symphony Park pedestrian bridge shows the bridge looking west toward downtown.

Construction on that bridge, which will span 117 feet over the tracks at a height of 18 feet, is expected to begin in 2023. The bridge will help “increase connectivity between the downtown core and growing residential community at Symphony Park,” according to city documents. The western side of the bridge will feature an Art Deco architectural style. It is expected to cost $4- to $5 million.

Last year, Las Vegas sold its development services center at 333 N. Rancho Drive. Offices at the Civic Plaza will likely bring those employees downtown and help consolidate government functions.

