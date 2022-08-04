‘Chicago’ to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart

Read on www.wowktv.com
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Loreal Palmer: 5 Things To Know About Keke Palmer’s Sister On ‘Claim To Fame’
Celebrity relatives keep getting revealed. In episode 4, viewers learned that “L.C.” is Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Palmer. She’s managed to avoid elimination so far. So, who is Loreal Palmer? Keke has already weighed in about her sister’s run on the show. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about this Claim To Fame competitor.
