It’s early August and that can only mean one thing. It is time for fantasy football managers to start preparing for the upcoming season. Fantasy football has become a billion dollar business annually, with money and punishments exchanging hands and being doled out every season. The quarterback position is always deep and should be treated as such. But there is one QB this year that is going grossly under-drafted in mock drafts and his name is Derek Carr.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO