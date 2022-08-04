Appeals court tosses former UMass students’ lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine mandates

Read on www.masslive.com
Mr.Smith
3d ago
of course the would throw it out anything to notlook at real facts and real science. shots didn't and don't work they never have and they never will. hope y'all like your hiv in your shots and yes it's in there.
4
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy
At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire businesses respond to white nationalist attacks
When Miriam Kovacs saw a one-star review for her Franklin restaurant the Broken Spoon from a user calling themselves Rudolf Hess, a leading member of the Nazi party in Germany, she knew something was wrong. Then came a slew of more. Kovacs, who has Jewish and Asian roots, was being...
WCVB
Trying to narrow Boston's racial weath gap
BOSTON — What does corporate responsibility mean and how can companies do better when it comes to diversity and inclusion? CityLine reviews ways the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts is trying to narrow Boston's racial wealth gap with Nicole Obi, of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts.
Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana
After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
franklinmatters.org
Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from State Representative Jeffrey N. Roy
Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from key Beacon Hill leader, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, representing Franklin and Medway. “I couldn't be more grateful to be endorsed by Representative Roy. He is an incredible leader on Beacon Hill and someone I consider a true friend. It was under his leadership of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy that the State Legislature passed the Roadmap 2050 legislation, which is one of the most important pieces of climate change legislation the state has ever enacted. Rep.
WBUR
Little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, report finds
A new report found little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, including the use of medications to chemically restrain patients. The Disability Law Center (DLC) found that the Massachusetts Department of Correction, which operates the facility, illegally used chemical and physical restraints on people in custody, lacks adequate services for those who speak limited English and failed to provide enough information about efforts to remove mold in the hospital building.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
commonwealthmagazine.org
‘Crisis pregnancy’ clinics suddenly at center of abortion debate
THE ORGANIZATION HAS operated quietly for three decades, headquartered today in a nondescript brick storefront along Revere’s main street. “Your Options Medical” advertises the sign on the clinic, a faith-based nonprofit that operates four centers in Massachusetts focused on counseling pregnant women. While the clinic’s staff say...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation
Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials. “We are committed to supporting the...
Lynn city officials shut down Sluice, Flax pond for chemical treatment
DRINKING & COOKING - Aug. 11, 2022. IRRIGATION TO TURF / LANDSCAPE ORNAMENTALS - Aug. 11, 2022. IRRIGATION TO FOOD CROPS / PRODUCTION ORNAMENTALS, NEWLY SEEDED TURF - Aug. 13, 2022.
labroots.com
Mandated Masking & Vaccination Gets a University Back to 'Normal'
Students at Boston University were told to get vaccinated and wear masks on campus. That has allowed people to attend classes as usual, and without spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open. "Going back to full-occupancy, in-person teaching at Boston University did not lead to SARS-CoV-2 transmission in-class," said corresponding study author John Connor, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology at the Boston University School of Medicine.
allnurses.com
The Only Woman -- A Nurse
Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
