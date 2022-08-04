ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Twitter Users Are Gleeful Over Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Savage' Remark To Lea Michele

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhHnk_0h565ZsU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OD2fd_0h565ZsU00 Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lea Michele. (Photo: Monica Schipper via Getty Images)

An October clip from Jamie Lee Curtis ’ podcast “Good Friend” is now going viral thanks to a quip the actor made while interviewing Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff.

Author and podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeted out the snippy snippet , which happened amid a discussion about “Spring Awakening,” the Tony-winning musical that gave Michele and Groff their big breaks.

“Was the show nominated [for a Tony]?” Curtis asked.

“We won eight Tony awards,” Michele replied.

“Yes, you did. But you didn’t, Lea,” Curtis drily noted, to Groff’s laughter.

It should be noted that Curtis and Michele were cast members on “Scream Queens,” so Michele may have taken the joke in stride.

The “Glee” star has faced her share of controversy, including when was accused in 2020 by former cast member Samantha Ware of making her time on the show a “living hell” due to “traumatic microaggressions.”

As such, some Twitter users were gleeful over Curtis’ cutting remark.

Michele might have another shot at a Tony as she prepares to take over the lead role in Broadway’s “Funny Girl.”

You can hear the entire podcast below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Lea Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glee#Tony Awards#Getty Images#Rahul
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday

Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’

Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.”  Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Rock Gets Praise For Buying His Mom A House, But Kevin Hart Can't Help But Roast His Super-Pets Co-Star

Because they've worked together for nearly a decade now, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have cultivated a rapport most on-screen duos can only hope to have. Their friendship has also also seen Hart and Johnson hilariously rip on each other, with the press tour for their most recent collaboration, DC League of Super-Pets, being the latest example of they can throw A+ insults at each other. While Johnson does get his digs in, Hart's top-notch trolling and comedic timing have been unmatched. Nothing is off limits, even the fact that The Rock recently bought his mom a fully furnished home, as his co-star found a way to savagely roast him for that.
MUSIC
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills

Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
MUSIC
HuffPost

HuffPost

112K+
Followers
6K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy