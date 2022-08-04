Twitter Users Are Gleeful Over Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Savage' Remark To Lea Michele

Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Lea Michele. (Photo: Monica Schipper via Getty Images)

An October clip from Jamie Lee Curtis ’ podcast “Good Friend” is now going viral thanks to a quip the actor made while interviewing Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff.

Author and podcast host Danny Pellegrino tweeted out the snippy snippet , which happened amid a discussion about “Spring Awakening,” the Tony-winning musical that gave Michele and Groff their big breaks.

“Was the show nominated [for a Tony]?” Curtis asked.

“We won eight Tony awards,” Michele replied.

“Yes, you did. But you didn’t, Lea,” Curtis drily noted, to Groff’s laughter.

It should be noted that Curtis and Michele were cast members on “Scream Queens,” so Michele may have taken the joke in stride.

The “Glee” star has faced her share of controversy, including when was accused in 2020 by former cast member Samantha Ware of making her time on the show a “living hell” due to “traumatic microaggressions.”

As such, some Twitter users were gleeful over Curtis’ cutting remark.

Michele might have another shot at a Tony as she prepares to take over the lead role in Broadway’s “Funny Girl.”

You can hear the entire podcast below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.