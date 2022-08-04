ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Plans detailed for NYC bus terminal's $10 billion makeover

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcs3q_0h564yiK00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s iconic bus terminal, often held up as a forlorn reminder of the seedier elements of the city’s past, could be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility by 2031 under plans detailed Thursday.

It could cost as much as $10 billion to overhaul the 72-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal, with plans for a new terminal on the site of the existing one. The design calls for an adjacent staging and storage area for buses when they aren’t in use, and for this staging area to be used to continue transit operations while the old terminal is demolished in stages.

About 3.5 acres of public green space would eventually cover up an enclosed ramp system connecting the terminal to the Lincoln Tunnel.

About $3 billion for the bus terminal project will come from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s capital budget, said Richard Cotton, the authority’s executive director. The authority will seek federal dollars, and it also plans to sell the air rights to four proposed towers to help pay for the new terminal. Cotton added that the project will be built on Port Authority land and won’t require the taking of private property.

Architectural designs for the project will be handled by a joint venture comprising the London-based firm Foster + Partners and Chicago-based A. Epstein and Sons International, the Port Authority announced.

The bus staging area would alleviate congestion and pollution from intercity buses idling as they wait to pick up passengers on the street, and accommodate buses that originate in New Jersey which currently park in on-street lots or drive back out through the congested Lincoln Tunnel before returning to Manhattan for the afternoon commute.

“This design will get intercity buses off our streets, create park space and greatly improve the street level experience for the neighborhood,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, a fierce opponent of earlier plans that would have relocated the terminal a block west in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

A similar Manhattan megaproject, the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of the aging Penn Station rail hub, has drawn criticism from neighbors over its plans for new commercial and residential buildings around the station.

Over the years, the bus terminal has been held up as a symbol of New York’s grittiness. A statue of Ralph Kramden, the wisecracking bus driver from the 1950s show “The Honeymooners,” stands outside its main entrance, and the area provided an apt backdrop for “Midnight Cowboy,” the 1969 film that delved into the underworld of hustlers and addicts.

It has also been the butt of jokes for its leaky ceilings, faulty air conditioners, dirty rest rooms and frequent delays. Cotton on Thursday called the terminal “outdated, undersized and completely ill-designed for the number of people who want to use it.”

Pre-pandemic, the terminal handled more than 250,000 passenger trips on weekdays, making it the busiest in the world, according to the Port Authority.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair

It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Another NIMBY Lawsuit Seeks To End New York City Outdoor Dining Program

A new lawsuit could end New York City's popular outdoor dining program. The suit, which names New York City and New York State as defendants, was filed last week by around three dozen city residents in New York Supreme Court. The plaintiffs allege the city's continued operation of the Temporary Open Restaurant (TOR) program, which gave city restaurants a lifeline during the Covid pandemic by allowing them to create outdoor dining structures along the respective city streets and sidewalks where they operate, constitutes an "illegal encroachment upon [the city's] public sidewalks, streets[,] and roadways on the no longer viable ground of a 'public health emergency.'"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project

Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Station#The Lincoln Tunnel#Foster Partners#Sons International
PIX11

Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
politicsny.com

Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy