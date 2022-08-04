Chef Jimmy Ly Talks Style Tips and Kitchen Gear for Making His Rad Pho

From hidden tweets to existential #beautytok, makeup videos are carving out a candid space online. In 2019, there was a trend on Twitter where women would hide messages from straight men through the guise of "makeup suggestions." The format was used mostly for humorous dating advice, but sometimes the question of “Sephora or Ulta” might be followed by more serious discussions of gender pay equity (users telling fellow women to “rob him”) or women’s safety (encouraging ladies to carry weapons for protection). “Skincare chat! I’ve recently been using this spray-on sunscreen by Vichy and I have to say, no ashy payoff at ALL okay they’ve stopped reading. what are your favorite lies to tell men about what you do for a living? I like to tell them I write about fashion and makeup #skin 💕,” Tweeted Chidera Eggerue British aka The Slumflower.

