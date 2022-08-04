Safety guard problems led to laceration injuries and 1.3 million miter saws recalled

A miter saw with faulty safety parts is a painful accident waiting to happen. That’s why DeWalt recalled about 1,482,600 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws sold in the United States and Canada.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade.”

And, the alert says, DeWalt knows of 571 times that the rear safety guard assembly — or parts of it — coming off or breaking. Nine of those reports included “laceration injuries.”

DeWALT Model No. DWS779 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw is one of two models recalled U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers model Nos. DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 with date codes between 2019 04 and 2022 04.

DeWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw model No. DWS780 also has been recalled. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you have one of these miter saws, stop using them and contact DeWalt for repairs or take the saw to a DeWalt service center for a free repair.

To contact DeWalt for repairs or to answer questions on the recall, either go online or call the company at 800-990-6421, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.