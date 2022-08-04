ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced this year's "back to school" fest will be happening soon as thousands of students across Houston are getting ready to head back to class.

The Back 2 School Festival was put on by the mayor's office, the Houston Food Bank, and Shell for those who may not be able to afford school supplies.

The event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

"We simply want to help prepare our kids for this upcoming school year," Turner said.

About 25,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be given away for free.

Free health screenings and immunizations will also be available.

Shell volunteer Belinda Salazar said she understands how stressful back to school season can be, with three of her kids still in school.

"I'm (going to) say each child is $200 or over. You have backpacks, you have lunch kits, you have clothes and shoes. Some need uniforms, some don't," Salazar said. "I'm very grateful to be here volunteering and to be able to pack these backpacks for students who can use them and utilize them throughout the whole year."

To register for this event, you can visit the city's website to make sure you get your backpack!

