Colfax County officials requesting additional funding to improve airport

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colfax county officials are taking steps to improve operations at the airport in Angel Fire. The county says the airport has not been profitable in almost 40 years.

In the past, the county has partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration and New Mexico’s Department of Transportation Aviation Division to secure grant funding to maintain airport operations. That is set to expire soon so the county manager is increasing grant requests. That additional grant funding would go toward replacing runway lighting and addressing other public safety and infrastructure requirements.

