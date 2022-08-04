The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization wants to help children feel confident as they begin the new school year.

The League of Terre Haute partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to get kids ready to go back to school.

The children each received two outfits from The League’s Clothes Closet. The goal of the effort is to make sure that children can feel confident, and comfortable while heading back to class.

Clothes Closet Chair Sara Simmons says this effort continues in the memory of a late League member.

“Louise L. Sommers was a member of The League of Terre Haute, and she really established the Clothes Closet. She saw a need in the community and her family has provided the funds for this particular event in her memory so we can continue to serve.”

Simmons says last year The League helped provide new clothes to over 500 children in the Vigo County area.

