Terre Haute, IN

The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization wants to help children feel confident as they begin the new school year.

The League of Terre Haute partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to get kids ready to go back to school.

The children each received two outfits from The League’s Clothes Closet. The goal of the effort is to make sure that children can feel confident, and comfortable while heading back to class.

Clothes Closet Chair Sara Simmons says this effort continues in the memory of a late League member.

“Louise L. Sommers was a member of The League of Terre Haute, and she really established the Clothes Closet. She saw a need in the community and her family has provided the funds for this particular event in her memory so we can continue to serve.”

Simmons says last year The League helped provide new clothes to over 500 children in the Vigo County area.

WTWO/WAWV

Team of Mercy hosts 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy hosted its 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event on Wabash Ave. on Friday. This community event featured a dog show where dozens competed for the top dog prize. This unique event helped raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health. Team of Mercy Executive Director Christina […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Food service workers at Lost Creek prepare for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Lost Creek Elementary School Food Service workers are getting ready for the new year. Food service managers and some support staff spent Friday learning about potential upgrades to cooking equipment. Tom Lentes is the Food Service Coordinator for Vigo County Schools. He said this year, lunch will not be free […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
