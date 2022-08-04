ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Diverse Erie holds generational impact grant workshop

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

One local organization is making sure people take advantage of pandemic grant money.

Erie County Diversity held its first of three workshops on August 4 to help people learn about the generational impact grant.

Those who attended learned about eligibility guidelines and critical dates.

The grant is designed to help specific areas of Erie County where socially and economically disadvantaged people have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“This is a remarkable time in Erie history where we have an opportunity to invest in the community that has been overlooked for so long and have an opportunity to lift them up and bring them up to a new level. When we bring up one community, we bring up all communities,” said Gary Lee, Chief Administrative Officer at Erie County Diversity.

The funding is made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.

