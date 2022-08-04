ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DNR seeks input from ORV riders on state forest roads

By Emily Bingham
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

6 Great Lakes birds to start looking for as fall flyways fill up

Summer technically may still be in full swing, but the seasons are already shifting for some of our feathered friends. Fall migration has begun for certain species of Great Lakes birds, marking the start of the annual spectacle when millions of waterfowl, waterbirds, shorebirds, songbirds and raptors leave their summer nesting areas and fly south to warmer climates for the winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan set to sell first carbon credits from state land

Michigan is home to nearly 4 million acres of state-owned forests – more than anywhere else in the country. That land is critical to the state’s forest product industry, and also generates revenue through tourism, hunting and fishing. But now, these trees will be at the center of...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#State Forest#Forest Road#Public Use#Orv
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

E-bikes banned from areas of Mackinac Island after house fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) — Authorities on Mackinac Island have announced the ban of e-bikes from fire and police department buildings. In an announcement on Facebook by Chief of Police, Doug Topolski, he says a recent house fire on the island is believed to have been caused by an exploding e-bike battery. Multiple firefighters were […]
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy