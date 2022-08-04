ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puma & Baby Phat Give Athleisure A Y2K Fashion Makeover

The debut collection features bedazzled jackets, fuzzy slippers, and more. Following its most recent release with Dua Lipa, Puma has announced its latest collaborator, this time teaming up with OG streetwear label Baby Phat on a bold new collection inspired by early-aughts fashion. See everything we know about the collaboration’s...
NYLON

Girls’ Generation Returns With New Album, 'Forever 1'

The first K-pop song I ever loved was Girls’ Generation’s 2009 hit “Gee.” At the time, the fresh-faced girl group was still fairly new to the scene, having debuted in 2007, but “Gee” changed the trajectory of their careers. Today, the 8-member group is better regarded as K-pop royalty — veteran superstars responsible for hits after hits — a title that still stands now as the group officially returns with their seventh studio album, Forever 1, their first package of music together as a group since 2017. For many Sones — the name of their fans — its release is a moment that’s been long-awaited, but not without a slight curiosity to see how the group now fares in the current, cultural K-pop context. Luckily, based off what I can hear from the project’s title track “Forever 1,” the girls sound great and as energized as ever.
MUSIC

