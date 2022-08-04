Read on www.nylon.com
Related
Olivia Munn Showed the Hilarious Mom Challenges of Taking a Glam Selfie & We Feel Seen
There’s an art to perfecting the perfect selfie and a kicking baby’s little legs is — unfortunately — not involved. Olivia Munn demonstrated just how difficult it is to get that glam shot when she shared a video of her son, 8-month-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, taking center stage.
NYLON
Puma & Baby Phat Give Athleisure A Y2K Fashion Makeover
The debut collection features bedazzled jackets, fuzzy slippers, and more. Following its most recent release with Dua Lipa, Puma has announced its latest collaborator, this time teaming up with OG streetwear label Baby Phat on a bold new collection inspired by early-aughts fashion. See everything we know about the collaboration’s...
Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73
The "Grease" star "has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband said.
Loreal Palmer: 5 Things To Know About Keke Palmer’s Sister On ‘Claim To Fame’
Celebrity relatives keep getting revealed. In episode 4, viewers learned that “L.C.” is Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Palmer. She’s managed to avoid elimination so far. So, who is Loreal Palmer? Keke has already weighed in about her sister’s run on the show. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about this Claim To Fame competitor.
RELATED PEOPLE
NYLON
Girls’ Generation Returns With New Album, 'Forever 1'
The first K-pop song I ever loved was Girls’ Generation’s 2009 hit “Gee.” At the time, the fresh-faced girl group was still fairly new to the scene, having debuted in 2007, but “Gee” changed the trajectory of their careers. Today, the 8-member group is better regarded as K-pop royalty — veteran superstars responsible for hits after hits — a title that still stands now as the group officially returns with their seventh studio album, Forever 1, their first package of music together as a group since 2017. For many Sones — the name of their fans — its release is a moment that’s been long-awaited, but not without a slight curiosity to see how the group now fares in the current, cultural K-pop context. Luckily, based off what I can hear from the project’s title track “Forever 1,” the girls sound great and as energized as ever.
Comments / 0